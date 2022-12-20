Apple Preparing Multiple External Displays With Apple Silicon, Including Pro Display XDR

Apple is developing multiple external displays with Apple Silicon, including an upgraded version of the Pro Display XDR that launched back in 2019 alongside the Mac Pro. Apple also unveiled the new Studio DIsplay earlier this year which houses the A13 Bionic chip. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is working on new external displays with custom silicon, similar to the Studio Display with an A13 Bionic chip

Mark Gurman shared in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple is working on new external displays with Apple Silicon. The external displays will be pretty similar to the Studio Display. He also speculates that the company is working on an upgraded Pro Display XDR. Take note that the analyst did not share details on the launch of the machines.

It is also not clear at this point if Apple plans to upgrade its recently launched Studio Display. It was previously coined by prominent display analyst Ross Young that the company is working on a 27-inch external display with mini-LED technology. It was rumored that the display will launch in the first quarter of 2023 but no further details have been shared by the analyst. Nonetheless, we can presume that the external display could potentially be the updated Studio Display with support for ProMotion.

Apple's Studio Display and Mac Studio

The Studio DIsplay made its debut earlier this year in March alongside the Mac Studio. It features a 27-inch 5K display with 12MP front-facing camera. The Studio Display was priced at $1,599 against the $4,999 price tag of the Pro Display XDR. However, the latter features a display size of 32 inches with a 6K resolution but does not feature a front camera. Additionally, it did come with a mini-LED panel with rich contrast and deeper blacks. The company is also working on a new version of the Mac Pro with M2 Ultra.

Take note that the final word rests with Apple, so be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your views with us in the comments.