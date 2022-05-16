Apple Has Released macOS Monterey 12.4, New Update Arrives With Studio Display Webcam Improvement

Apple macOS Monterey 12.4 serves as the fourth major update to the upgrade that officially launched back in October 2021. Succeeding macOS Monterey 12.3, which launched around two months ago, the update focuses on minor fixes but brings a major improvement to the Studio Display, a product whose webcam was criticized for having poor picture quality.

The ‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌‌ 12.4 update is compatible with all Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. For those running Big Sur, Apple has catered to those users too by releasing the macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 update. For those running macOS Catalina, Apple has released a 2022-004 security update.

Following the ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 update launch, ‌Universal Control‌ is no longer in beta form. The feature is now official, with Apple claiming that it is bug-free and will allow users to considerably improve their productivity. For the uninitiated, Universal Control was introduced in March and allows users to use a single mouse or trackpad and keyboard across multiple Macs and iPads.

For the Studio Display, ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 adds support for the 15.5 firmware. Aside from this, there is also an update for the Podcasts app, with Apple adding a setting limiting the number of episodes stored on a Mac. To update your Mac to the latest macOS Monterey 12.4, Apple has highlighted the following steps below.

Before you get started, it’s a good idea to back up your Mac. Then follow these steps to find and install any available software updates or upgrades. From the Apple menu in the corner of your screen, choose System Preferences. In the System Preferences window, click Software Update. If your System Preferences doesn't include Software Update, learn how to upgrade to macOS Monterey or upgrade to an older macOS, and use the Updates tab of the App Store app to get app updates. Click Update Now or Upgrade Now:

Update Now installs the latest updates for the currently installed version, such as an update from macOS Big Sur 11.5 to macOS Big Sur 11.6.

Upgrade Now installs a major new version with a new name, such as macOS Monterey. Software Update shows only upgrades that are compatible with your Mac.

When Software Update says that your Mac is up to date, then macOS and all of the apps it installs are up to date, including Safari, Messages, Mail, Music, Photos, FaceTime, and Calendar.

Aside from this, Apple has launched iOS 15.5, along with iPadOS 15.5, so you can check out all the details of those updates here.