Apple Will Release a Software Update For Studio Display’s Poor Quality Webcam

The reviews for Apple's Mac Studio and Studio Display are now out and both devices have been received pretty well. If you ordered the new Studio Display, you should note that the webcam of the display features below-average quality compared to the competition. Now, Apple has stated that it will release an update for the Studio Display to fix the poor quality webcam. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Following Reports of Poor Webcam Quality on the Studio Display, Apple Will Release a Software Update to Fix the Issue

Apple's new Studio Display features a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera which also supports the new Center Stage feature for Zoom and FaceTime calls. While we are glad that Apple saw fit to equip the display with a camera, unlike the Pro Display XDR, the quality of the webcam is not so good. Henceforth, Apple will issue an update soon that will address the quality concerns. The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern wrote:

Apple M1 Ultra’s 64-Core GPU Gets Smoked By NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 In Compute & Gaming Benchmarks

You can understand why I anticipated that the Studio Display's webcam would be the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). With a 12-megapixel camera and the A13 Bionic chip, it should be on par with the front-facing camera of an iPhone 11 Pro. Yet Apple's camera consistently produced grainy and washed-out images. There was so much missing detail in some of the shots that it reminded me of the camera on my old BlackBerry. On the plus side: No one could see my frizzy hair.

You can be the judge of the webcam quality. More shots in my video: https://t.co/lYQjFnqFI9 pic.twitter.com/sEWkpDIs7t — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) March 17, 2022

In response to Studio DIsplay's webcam quality concern, an Apple spokesperson has told the publications that the company has "discovered an issue where the system is not behaving as expected" and will release a software update that will fix the issue. At this point, Apple did not mention when the update will be available but we are glad that the company has taken note. You can check out the Mac Studio reviews for more information.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.