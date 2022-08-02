Menu
Apple Acknowledges Studio Display Speaker Issues, Issues Temporary Fix

Ali Salman
Aug 2, 2022
Studio Display Speaker Issues Apple

Apple launched the new Studio Display earlier this year at its Spring event alongside the Mac Studio. Users have previously been reporting that the Studio Display is experiencing speaker issues. Apple has taken note of the scene and offered a temporary fix for the problem. If you own a Studio Display, check out what you have to do to fix the speaker issues.

Apple Offers a Temporary Fix For Studio Display Units Suffering From Speaker Issues

Users have reported that the speaker issues on the Studio Display include sound cutting out abruptly, audio being played at high speed, distorted sound quality, and playback issues. Apple has acknowledged the issues and offered a temporary fix. If your Studio Display is experiencing issues, try the fix that Apple suggests.

According to Apple, users should unplug their Studio Display from power, unplug any accessory attached to the display, and wait ten seconds. Once you do this, reconnect the Studio Display to the power. This will potentially fix the sound issues on the Studio Display for now. Apple also notes that the issue is not related to hardware and that an iOS update will be issued with a permanent fix.

Based on the number of complaints by users, the speaker issue seems to be widespread. Users have taken their frustrations to Twitter and Apple Support looking for a permanent fix to the speaker issue. Apple has heavily bragged about the speaker and mic quality of the Studio Display and it remains to be seen how and when Apple fixes the issue.

Since the Studio Display runs iOS, it can receive updates directly from Apple. It is only a matter of time before the fix arrives for the issues on their Studio Display. However, no time frame has been mentioned by the company. Nonetheless, we will let you guys know as soon as further details are available.

This is all for now, folks. Is your Studio Display experiencing issues? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.

