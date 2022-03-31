Download: iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 Released for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released final download of iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 software update for both iPhone and iPad. Here's what is new.

Download iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 Today with Bug Fixes for both iPhone and iPad

The latest update for iPhone and iPad has been released a while back. Bumped to version 15.4.1 for both iOS and iPadOS users, this update features bug fixes only.

Apple also mentions that this update features security improvements as well, therefore it is vital that you go ahead and update to the latest build right away.

In order to download the update right now, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update. Want for the page to refresh and then tap on Download and Install. Once you tap on the button, the update will be requested from Apple and installed onto your device.

With the release of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, Apple released Universal Control for everyone, allowing users to control the iPad and Mac from one place. If you are thinking that you would see a similar feature addition today as well, then you will be mistaken.

Download iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 IPSW Files

You will require the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW files for clean installing the update on your devices. You can find them below:

Follow the guide posted here on how to clean install: