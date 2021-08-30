AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX 64 Core CPU Benchmarked On Sharkstooth Platform

Another entry of AMD's upcoming flagship, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX featuring 64 Zen 3 cores has leaked out in PugetBench.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX 64 Core Zen 3 Flagship Spotted Once Again In Leaked Benchmark, Running on Sharkstooth Platform

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series chips which will be part of the 'Chagall' family were spotted last week. In fact, both the Threadripper PRO 5995WX and PRO 5945WX have already been leaked within the benchmark. The new entry was made on the AMD reference Sharkstooth HEDT & Workstation platform.

Coming to the specifications of the test setup, we have 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory (4 x 16 GB), an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, and the aforementioned Sharkstooth-CGL motherboard. It looks like PugetBench has a limited entry for each Threadripper CPU so we can't really make any performance comparisons with 3995WX & 3990X, both of which are listed in the database but with different hardware configurations. The benchmark in question varies in performance depending on the graphics card hence it is not wise to compare the performance of 5995WX (RTX 3080) with PRO 3995WX (RX 6900 XT).







But for those who wish to make performance comparisons with their own CPUs running an RTX 3080 graphics card, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX system complete the Park Map test in 8601 seconds, School Model test in 2250 seconds, Rock Model test in 156 seconds, and School Map test in 608 seconds. These are pre-defined scenarios so all you need to do is download the benchmark suite and run it through the specific Metashape 1.0 ( Agisoft Metashape Pro 1.7.3) test.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 & Threadripper 5000 PRO lineup is expected to offer higher clock speeds, higher frequency memory support, and an overall optimized multi-threaded design that delivers a nice boost in performance over the existing Threadripper 'Zen 2' lineup. We know that AMD will be launching its standard HEDT SKUs later this year in November but the workstation parts may end up being pushed to 1H of 2022 considering the Threadripper PRO lineup recently entered the DIY segment.

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Announcement AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX 64 Core 128 Thread TBD TBD 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5975WX 32 Core 64 Thread TBD TBD 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX 24 Core 48 Thread TBD TBD 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5955WX 16 Core 32 Thread TBD TBD 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5945WX 12 Core 24 Thread TBD TBD 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021

