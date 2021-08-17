AMD Ryzen Threadripper Chagall HEDT CPUs With Zen 3 Cores Leaked, Up To 64 Core & 280W High-Performance Disruption

The latest Gigabyte leak has also spilled the beans on AMD's next-generation Ryzen Threadripper CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture, codenamed Chagall.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 CPUs Leaked: Up To 64 Zen 3 Cores, 280W TDP, TRX40 & WRX80 SKUs Detailed

So starting with the details, we knew before that AMD was going to introduce its next-generation Ryzen Threadripper & Threadripper Pro families based on the Zen 3 core architecture under the Chagall codename. The lineup is expected to launch in November 2021 and will be composed of several high-core-count chips.

In the latest leak, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 lineup is confirmed as 'AMD Family 19h 08h' processors and will come in at least eight different SKUs, 5 SKUs for the workstation WRX80 and 3 SKUs for the HEDT TRX40 platform. The workstation models will feature 64, 32, 24, 16, 12 core and HEDT models will feature 64, 32, and 24 core variants.

Interestingly, while the IOD on the HEDT variants has a power rating of 80W, each workstation chip has a different IOD power rating. The 64 core variant will feature an IOD power rating of 110W, 85W for the 32 core, 80W for the 24 core, 75W for the 16 core, and 62W for the 12 core variant. The 64 core workstation has a 35W higher power rating than its HEDT equivalent and that's due to the fact that the workstation variant will offer 8-channel IMC and deliver up to 128 Gen 4 PCIe lanes vs 64 Gen 4 PCIe lanes on the HEDT models.

You can also see the die area and package comparison of Zen 2 and Zen 3 based Threadripper Desktop CPUs in the following table:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 'Chagall' HEDT CPUs

The AMD Threadripper 5000 family will be split into two segments, the Ryzen and the Pro variants. The Ryzen Threadripper 5000 family will be aimed at the HEDT and Prosumer market. The lineup is said to feature the Ryzen Threadripper 5990X is the flagship part with up to 64 cores, 128 threads & 256 MB of L3 cache. The CPU will offer 64 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes and support a 4-channel DDR-3200 memory interface.

MLID states that the launch is expected by November 2021 which is pushing Threadripper into Q4 rather than the previously rumored Q3 launch. The pricing is also said to be higher than the Zen 2 lineup which is expected considering the price bump we saw on the Ryzen 5000 mainstream CPUs versus the Ryzen 3000 models. It is possible that AMD might launch a few Ryzen Threadripper SKUs earlier and keep the flagship 64 core for a later launch as they did with the Threadripper 3990X but that remains to be seen.

AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 'Chagall' Workstation CPUs

Moving over to the workstation parts, we have the AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 CPUs which will include the Threadripper Pro 5995WX as the flagship part. The CPU will also offer 64 cores, 128 threads but feature 8-channel DDR4 memory support and 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes. The launch is expected around early Q1 2022 (January). We also have to remember that the existing Pro chips were only available through OEMs and didn't receive a proper retail launch until months later so that might happen with the next-gen workstation parts too.

While the specifications don't look much different than the existing Threadripper Pro 3000 parts, do remember that the architectural upgrade from Zen 2 to Zen 3 marks a big performance bump along with the added core frequency increase and the new cache architecture.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap: