More concrete evidence on AMD's Ryzen Threadripper PRO series CPUs has leaked out in the form of benchmarks for the 32 core part, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX. Spotted by TUM_APISAK, the benchmark shows various entries of the said processor in the Geekbench 5 database alongside its specifications and performance numbers.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32 Core CPU Spotted Along With Specifications & Benchmarks

We learned about the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO series just a couple of days back when we got to see the first pictures of the flagship part, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX. Well now a brand new chip has leaked out and this time, it's the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX. The Threadripper Pro series is more suited for workstation users while the standard Threadripper lineup can be seen as an enthusiast and prosumer oriented family. The Ryzen Threadripper PRO family will be offered primarily through OEMs and system integrators.

Coming to the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX specifications, the CPU features 32 cores and 64 threads. As mentioned earlier, the PRO series would retain the core counts of the standard parts. In this case, the CPU has the same core configuration as the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X. The clock speeds operate around 3.5 GHz for the base and around 4.2-4.25 GHz boost frequencies. The CPU features 128 MB of L3 cache and 16 MB of L2 cache. The CPU is codenamed Castle Peak which is the internal codename for the 3rd Gen Threadripper family.

As for the platform that the chip was featured on, it included an SP3 socket motherboard and 128 GB of DDR4 memory. The system is part of the Lenovo wS2020 family which could be the new line of workstations that Lenovo would be introducing. In fact, Lenovo has already teased a major announcement happening on the 14th of July which is also the rumored date for the Threadripper PRO family launch. Surprisingly, the listing mentions only 4 channels (2DPC). It is likely that we will see both Quad and Octa channel workstations from OEMs with different price points but that is yet to be confirmed.

A new #Lenovo workstation is coming soon, and we aren't going to just change the game. We plan to change the rules. 7.14.20 pic.twitter.com/puiE4deVbG — Lenovo Workstations (@thinkstations) June 30, 2020

This could definitely be one of the several workstations that Lenovo has planned to introduce in its launch portfolio on the 14th of July. With that said, let's take a look at the performance number of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX versus the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X.





In pure performance, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX scores a maximum of 1270 points in single-core and 25519 points in multi-core tests. For comparison, the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X scores around 1350 points in single-core and around 27000-2800 points in multi-core tests. This is purely due to the lower clock speeds featured on the Pro series parts. AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3970X runs at much higher speeds of 3.7 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost clocks.

Also from the looks of it, Momomo_US has reported now that AMD is going to offer at least four Ryzen Threadripper PRO workstation SKUs. These would include the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX 64 Core, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32 Core, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX 16 Core, and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX 12 Core parts.

🤔 — 188号 (@momomo_us) July 10, 2020

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Series Lineup:

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache TDP Price Retail Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX 64 Core 128 Thread TBD TBD 256 MB TBD TBD 14th July 2020? AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX 32 Core 64 Thread 3.5 4.2 GHz? 128 MB TBD TBD 14th July 2020? AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3955WX 16 Core 32 Thread TBD TBD 64 MB TBD TBD 14th July 2020? AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3945WX 12 Core 24 Thread TBD TBD 64 MB TBD TBD 14th July 2020?

They will be supported by AMD's new WRX80 platform which is actively being worked on by several board partners right now. Main features include 8-channel DDR4-3200 support in UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM flavors, 96-128 Gen4 PCIe lanes with 32 switchable lanes to SATA and some PRO features which will allow these chips to be the ultimate workstation solution in the market.

Of course, we do not know a lot about the lineup at the moment but with Ryzen 4000 PRO series announcement this month, we could definitely hear some details on the Ryzen Threadripper PRO series too.