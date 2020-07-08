AMD's Ryzen Threadripper is the latest segment to be updated as the company preps to launch its latest Threadripper PRO 3000 series of chips which have leaked out with a picture of what seems to be the flagship, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX, as spotted by HXL.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Series In The Works, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX Pictured

The entire Ryzen lineup seems to be getting an update in some shape and form. The mainstream Ryzen CPUs received the Matisse Refresh (Ryzen 3000XT), the mainstream Ryzen APU family will be getting Renoir (Ryzen 4000) in the coming weeks and it looks like even the Ryzen Threadripper CPU family will be getting a PRO 'Workstation' oriented lineup (Ryzen Threadripper PRO).

One such model of the Ryzen Threadripper PRO family has leaked out. This chip is the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995X. As per the original post on Chiphell which has now been hidden, it was reported that at least three models are in the works. That would make sense since each model of the existing family will be getting a PRO series SKU. The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995X is more or less the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and in a similar fashion, we can expect the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX and the Ryzen Threadripper 3965WX.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Generation Comparison:

Family Name AMD 1st Gen Ryzen Threadripper AMD 2nd Gen Ryzen Threadripper AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper CPU Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm Max CPU Cores 16 32 64 Max CPU Threads 32 64 128 PCIe Support PCIe Gen 3.0 PCIe Gen 3.0 PCIe Gen 4.0 Max PCIe Lanes 64 64 72 Max L2 Cache 8 MB 16 MB 32 MB Max L3 Cache 32 MB 64 MB 256 MB Socket TR4 TR4 sTRX4 Chipset X399 X399 TRX40, TRX80, WRX80 Launch 2017 2018 2019-2020

Now a PRO series 'WX' lineup isn't unexpected but the time schedule definitely is. It looks like AMD has given the green light to its PRO series HEDT CPUs right in the middle of Summer which is a very interesting choice. It makes sense since the whole Ryzen lineup is getting updated in some sort as stated above.

This isn't also the first time we are hearing about 'WX' parts which are designed for a more PRO or workstation oriented platform. The rumors of a PRO segment have existed since last year & we've since heard a lot but seen a little. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO series is rumored to feature the same core configurations as the standard parts based on the Zen 2 core architecture but will be featuring increased I/O and support for up to 8-channel memory.

They will be supported by AMD's new WRX80 platform which is actively being worked on by several board partners right now. Main features include 8-channel DDR4-3200 support in UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM flavors, 96-128 Gen4 PCIe lanes with 32 switchable lanes to SATA and some PRO features which will allow these chips to be the ultimate workstation solution in the market. In another tweet, Videocardz reported that AMD will be introducing its Ryzen Threadripper PRO lineup on the 14th of July which is next week.

Of course, we do not know a lot about the lineup at the moment but with Ryzen 4000 PRO series announcement this month, we could definitely hear some details on the Ryzen Threadripper PRO series too.