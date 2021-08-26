AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX 64 Core & Threadripper PRO 5945WX 12 Core Workstation Zen 3 ‘Chagall’ CPUs Spotted

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 Workstation CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture have been spotted within MilkyWay@Home, a distributed computing platform dedicated to creating a 3D model of the Milky Way Galaxy.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX & 5945WX Workstation Zen 3 'Chagall' CPUs Spotted, Up To 64 Cores

The two chips that have leaked out are part of the workstation 'WX' series lineup and are based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The models include the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX and the Threadripper PRO 5945WX. The website doesn't list down key specifications such as core clocks, L3 cache sizes, or TDP figures, & the performance metrics also aren't worth comparing since the data-base doesn't include most of the existing Ryzen Threadripper / PRO 3000 variants.

So coming to what we know ourselves, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX is going to be the flagship Zen 3 HEDT CPU. The chip is going to boast 64 cores, 128 threads, and up to 256 MB cache. Since this is a workstation SKU, we can expect full 128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes and up to 2 TB DDR4 memory support. We should see the TDP around 280W since that's what the recently leaked docs from Gigabyte also state.

The next model is the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX and this variant features just 12 cores and 24 threads. We are looking at a 4+1 chiplet SKU rather than the 8+1 chiplet SKU that is used on the 32 core and above Threadripper HEDT CPUs. The CPU should feature the rest of the specs in line with the Threadripper PRO 3945WX which included 64 MB of cache, a TDP of 280W, and 128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes.

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Announcement AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX 64 Core 128 Thread TBD TBD 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5975WX 32 Core 64 Thread TBD TBD 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX 24 Core 48 Thread TBD TBD 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5955WX 16 Core 32 Thread TBD TBD 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5945WX 12 Core 24 Thread TBD TBD 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD Q4 2021

As for the performance figures, the only metric shown is for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX which scores 5.56 GFLOPs/core compared to 5.39 GFLOPs/core for the Threadripper 3970X. The per-core performance seems to have received the biggest upgrade since we are looking at a brand new core architecture in the form of Zen 3.

We should also expect higher clock speeds, higher frequency memory support, and an overall optimized multi-threaded design that delivers a nice boost in performance over the existing Threadripper 'Zen 2' lineup. We know that AMD will be launching its standard HEDT SKUs later this year in November but the workstation parts may end up being pushed to 1H of 2022 considering the Threadripper PRO lineup recently entered the DIY segment.

News Source: Benchleaks