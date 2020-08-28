AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 20.8.3 Released, Optimized for Marvel’s Avengers & Project CARS 3

A new Adrenalin Driver is available now for AMD's Radeon graphics cards. Version 20.8.3 is geared towards optimizing Project CARS 3 (out today), Marvel's Avengers (out on September 1st for those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, otherwise out on September 4th), and the ever-popular Fortnite (which just got the new 'Nexus War' season themed around Marvel characters).

This new Adrenalin Driver also adds support for several Vulkan API extensions while fixing some previous issues experienced in various games by Radeon users, as detailed below.

