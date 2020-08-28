AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 20.8.3 Released, Optimized for Marvel’s Avengers & Project CARS 3
A new Adrenalin Driver is available now for AMD's Radeon graphics cards. Version 20.8.3 is geared towards optimizing Project CARS 3 (out today), Marvel's Avengers (out on September 1st for those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, otherwise out on September 4th), and the ever-popular Fortnite (which just got the new 'Nexus War' season themed around Marvel characters).
This new Adrenalin Driver also adds support for several Vulkan API extensions while fixing some previous issues experienced in various games by Radeon users, as detailed below.
Support For
- Project CARS 3
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Fortnite
- Using AMD’s latest driver Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.3, a Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU offers an average 12% better FPS performance in Fortnite (DX12) on the Epic setting, vs. the previous driver iteration, Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.1.
Added Vulkan Support
- VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state
- This extension adds more dynamic states. This allows applications to reduce the need to recompile and bind pipeline state objects.
- VK_EXT_private_data
- This extension allows applications to store application-defined data in a 64-bit private data slot.
- VK_EXT_image_robustness
- This extension adds stricter requirements such that drivers return default RGBA values instead of undefined values for out-of-bounds reads. The number of components returned depends on the number of components present in the selected format.
- VK_GOOGLE_user_type
- This extension indicates the driver’s support for shader modules using the SPV_GOOGLE_user_type SPIR-V extension.
Fixed Issues
- Mortal Shell may experience a game or application crash when opening the inventory window in game.
- Enabling HDR on some Radeon FreeSync 2 displays, may intermittently cause the display refresh rate to be forced to the FreeSync ranges minimum refresh rate during gameplay.
- Surviving Mars may experience an application crash or hang at launch on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- eFootball PES 2020 may experience an application crash at launch on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Radeon Overlay may not be available or may fail to invoke on Hybrid Graphics system configurations when playing Hyper Scape.
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive may experience intermittent stutter when some applications are running in the background such as third party matchmaking clients or Discord.
- YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.
