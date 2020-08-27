Fortnite Nexus War Goes Full-On Marvel as Galactus Threatens the Island

Fortnite Nexus War is the official name of Fortnite's Chapter 2 - Season 4, and it is themed all around Marvel characters. Apparently, Fortnite's island has somehow collided with the Marvel universe and it is now threatened by none other than Galactus, Destroyer of Worlds. The good news is that players will have super-powered abilities as their disposal because of this.

During battle, adopt super-powers like Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, Groot’s Bramble Shield, Silver Surfer’s Board, and more arriving later in the Season. In addition to new super-powers, take action with the Stark Industries Energy Rifle, a distinct weapon from Stark Labs that has a different benefit depending on how you aim. Bring your weapons and powers with you as you explore iconic locations both current and upcoming, such as Doom’s Domain, Sentinel Graveyard, and more. With the new Season comes the Chapter 2 - Season 4 Battle Pass, with 100 unlockable rewards and a collection of outfit from Marvel Heroes and Villains: Thor, Iron Man, Storm, Doctor Doom, She-Hulk, Mystique, Groot, and Wolverine. Complete each Legend’s special quest to bring out their awakening, a built-in Emote that reveals the Hero or Villain within.

Fortnite Nexus War, which will go live later today, won't be available on Apple platforms due to the ongoing legal dispute with Epic.

