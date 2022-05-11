  ⋮  

AMD Software May Preview Update Improves RSR, Boosts DirectX 11 Games Up to 30 Percent

By Nathan Birch
AMD Software Adrenalin

Following yesterday’s launch of AMD’s latest lineup of RX 6000-series graphics cards, a new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Preview Driver has also been released, which largely focuses on improvements for Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) and DirectX 11 performance boosts. For those unfamiliar, RSR differs from FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) in that it’s software-based and doesn’t require any special implementation on the part of developers. It should just automatically work on a large chunk of your library, although, of course, the effects aren’t as dramatic as FSR.

The AMD Software Preview Driver adds a new RSR “sharpen effect” slider that allow more freedom to fine-tune your experience. In addition to that, the update improves performance for a wide range of DirectX 11 games. AMD provided the following examples

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – up to 28%,
  • World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – up to 30%
  • Grand Theft Auto V – up to 11%
  • Far Cry 5 – at 4% gains
  • Farming Simulator 22 – at 3% gains
  • Total War Saga: Troy – at 17% gains
  • Total War Hammer 3 – at 5% gains
  • Watch Dogs Legion – at 10% gains
  • The Witcher 3 – at 3% gains
  • Apex Legends – at 5% gains
  • Overwatch – at 3% gains
  • PUBG – at 3% gains
  • Valorant – at 7% gains

On average, AMD says you can expect around a 10 percent boost with DirectX 11 games, and the above-listed titles are really just the tip of the iceberg. For instance, independent testers have found significant boosts for games like Crysis Remastered and God of War.

The AMD Software May Preview Driver is available to download now. AMD has not specified when the full release will arrive. For those looking for even bigger boosts for the latest games, FSR 2.0 launches tomorrow -- get more details here.

