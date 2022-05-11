AMD Software May Preview Update Improves RSR, Boosts DirectX 11 Games Up to 30 Percent

Following yesterday’s launch of AMD’s latest lineup of RX 6000-series graphics cards, a new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Preview Driver has also been released, which largely focuses on improvements for Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) and DirectX 11 performance boosts. For those unfamiliar, RSR differs from FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) in that it’s software-based and doesn’t require any special implementation on the part of developers. It should just automatically work on a large chunk of your library, although, of course, the effects aren’t as dramatic as FSR.

The AMD Software Preview Driver adds a new RSR “sharpen effect” slider that allow more freedom to fine-tune your experience. In addition to that, the update improves performance for a wide range of DirectX 11 games. AMD provided the following examples…

AMD EPYC 7004 ‘Genoa’ CPU Engineering Sample Possibly Spotted: 32 Zen 4 Cores, Increased L2 Cache, 128 MB L3 Cache, Up To 4.6 GHz Clocks

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – up to 28%,

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – up to 30%

Grand Theft Auto V – up to 11%

Far Cry 5 – at 4% gains

Farming Simulator 22 – at 3% gains

Total War Saga: Troy – at 17% gains

Total War Hammer 3 – at 5% gains

Watch Dogs Legion – at 10% gains

The Witcher 3 – at 3% gains

Apex Legends – at 5% gains

Overwatch – at 3% gains

PUBG – at 3% gains

Valorant – at 7% gains

On average, AMD says you can expect around a 10 percent boost with DirectX 11 games, and the above-listed titles are really just the tip of the iceberg. For instance, independent testers have found significant boosts for games like Crysis Remastered and God of War.

Massive DX11 performance improvement due to AMD Adrenalin preview driver. Crysis Remastered up to 24% faster. I've double checked this which took a lot of time. Additionally, HAGS support was implemented?! But it can't be enabled.#Driver #Radeon #DX11 pic.twitter.com/zHDGAzVxfw — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) May 11, 2022

Ok, I had to triple check this. The impact of the Adrenalin preview driver on God of War (DirectX 11). 1080p, Ultra preset. FreeSync off, ResBar on. Up to 41% better P1 🔥 Please note that there was a complete fresh driver installation using DDU between run 1 and 2. pic.twitter.com/9AlmC3u8eH — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) May 11, 2022

The AMD Software May Preview Driver is available to download now. AMD has not specified when the full release will arrive. For those looking for even bigger boosts for the latest games, FSR 2.0 launches tomorrow -- get more details here.