AMD Adrenalin Edition Driver 22.6.1 Optimizes F1 22, Fortnite, and Overwatch

A new AMD Adrenalin Edition driver was launched last week. Version 22.6.1 is mainly dedicated to the recently released racing game F1 22, which sees a moderate uptick in performance, but there are also performance and stuttering fixes for Fortnite and Overwatch, respectively.

You can download the latest AMD Adrenalin Edition driver here. The full changelog, available below, also reveals the outstanding issues users will still experience.

Highlights for AMD Adrenalin Edition driver 22.6.1 Support for F1 2022 Up to 5% increase in performance in F1 2022 @ 4k Ultra High settings, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2 Up to 4% increase in performance in F1 2022 @ 4k Ultra High settings, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon RX 6800 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2 Up to 6% increase in performance in F1 2022 @ 4k Ultra High settings, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon RX 6750 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2

Fixed Issues Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Overwatch with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Higher than expected CPU usage when Instant Replay is enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Fan Tuning option may be missing on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 590. Known Issues Lower than expected Folding@home compute performance with OpenCL API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800.

Hitman 3 may freeze when rapidly switching between windows in Fullscreen Exclusive mode.

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty: Warzone on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.

Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.