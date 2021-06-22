AMD's official FSR driver, the Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.6.1, is now available for download. The driver enables support for the highly anticipated feature in select titles which were reported last week.

AMD FSR 'FidelityFX Super Resolution' Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.6.1 Now Available To Download

The AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 driver is highly anticipated due to the fact that it enables one of the key features on AMD's Radeon RX 6000 and older GPUs which is FSR. The FidelityFX Super Resolution technology has been eyed as the main competitor to DLSS from NVIDIA.

While NVIDIA has a massive edge with DLSS since it started off early & has since seen adoption at a grand scale while offering spectacular performance and image quality results, what makes AMD's solution more interesting is the fact that not only is it supported by AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards but also older Radeon GPUs down to Polaris (RX 400 series) and even NVIDIA's GeForce 10 (Pascal) graphics cards. There will be a range of titles available starting today that will enable the technology but game-specific updates need to be delivered to enable the feature too.

The following titles will support AMD FSR Driver at launch (June 22):

22 Racing Series Anno 1800 Evil Genius 2 Godfall KingShunt Terminator Resistance The Riftbraker

The following titles have AMD FSR Driver support coming soon after :

Asterigos Baldur's Gate III DOTA 2 Edge of Eternity FarCry 6 Farming Simulator 22 Forspoken Myst Necromunda: Hired Gun Resident Evil Villiage Swordsman Remake Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt

Support For

AMD Radeon RX 6800M Graphics

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support for select titles. Learn more from AMD here.



Fixed Issues

Radeon FreeSync may intermittently become locked while on the desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering.

Anno 1800 may crash upon launching this game when running DirectX12.

AMD cleanup utility may clean up chipset/RAID installer-related folders/registries from the system.

Some Radeon Graphics products may experience lower than expected performance in Destiny 2 when compared to previous Radeon Software versions.

Upon joining the AMD User Experience Program, the AMD User Experience Program Master service may have higher than expected CPU utilization.

Enabling Ray Tracing while running Ring of Elysium on DirectX12 may cause this game to crash.

Known Issues

Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

An Oculus service error may be received on Radeon RX 5000 & 6000 series graphics products which prevents the Oculus Link setup software from running.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.

If Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in

A driver mismatch error may appear when two versions of Radeon software (Windows Store & AMD Support versions) are installed on your system. As a temporary workaround, launch the Windows Store version of Radeon software.

AMD is investigating an issue that may cause a small impact to battery life on AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks.

A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software. A workaround is to disable core isolation.

AMD is investigating a D3 error code that may be seen in some motherboard after updating to the latest Radeon Software.

Lower than expected performance may be observed on select AMD Athlon mobile systems.

AMD FSR Performance on AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Cards

For the demo, AMD picked up Godfall for the live demonstration of FSR and had the title running at a 4K native resolution on the EPIC preset & raytracing enabled. Following are the performance results with FSR disabled & its several modes enabled:

Native 4K Resolution - 49 FPS

49 FPS FSR Ultra Mode - 78 FPS

78 FPS FSR Quality Mode - 99 FPS

99 FPS FSR Balanced Mode - 120 FPS

120 FPS FSR Performance Mode - 150 FPS

AMD FSR Performance Demo With Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics Card:

AMD FSR Performance Demo With GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics Card:

As you can see the performance increase between the four FSR models is quite dramatic. Ultra on a Radeon RX 6800 XT is up to 60% faster while performance mode is over 3 times faster which is insane. For now, we haven't had access to use or see FSR in action so we'll see how this shakes out in the final gameplay image. But what about those running GTX Cards you say? well, we do get a taste of that with the ever-popular GTX 1060 6GB in Godfall with the game running at 1440p and EPIC preset we see the card climb 41 percent in performance from 27FPS up to 38FPS and that's nothing to sneeze at if you ask me.

In addition to this live demonstration, AMD confirmed that FSR will be supported by 10 studios across various engines while more information is expected to land on the 22nd of June when the tech officially launches.





The red team is working hard with developers for implementing the feature within games and engines. It is also stated that implementing AMD FSR within the same games would require less work when compared to NVIDIA's DLSS solution since its implemented early in the pipeline & requires minimal developer interventions. The technology also makes use of an algorithmic super-sampling method that upscales the image with minimal overhead.