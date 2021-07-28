AMD & NVIDIA Rumored To Refresh Their Radeon RX & GeForce RTX Mobility GPUs Early Next Year

Based on a new rumor, NVIDIA won't be the only one refreshing its GeForce RTX Mobility GPUs as AMD might also have a Radeon RX refresh planned for early next year.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPUs To Get Refreshed Early Next Year According To Rumor

A couple of weeks back, we reported that NVIDIA would be preparing a SUPER refresh of its RTX 30 series lineup. Now Greymon55 has stated in a new tweet that to tackle the SUPER refresh, AMD will release its own Radeon RX 6000M GPU refresh which will be available next year. Both, the GeForce RTX 30 SUPER & refreshed AMD Radeon RX 6000M families will deliver a small uptick in efficiency & performance numbers.

Not only Super series, NVIDIA and AMD will refresh their laptop gpu next year. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) July 28, 2021

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Mobility GPUs

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU lineup leaves a lot of room open for further expandability and we have to remember that it is highly possible that NVIDIA could shift to TSMC's 6nm node for higher efficiency on mobility platforms. There are rumors about the Ampere GA103 GPU headed to the RTX 30 SUPER Mobility lineup which would offer performance levels higher than the GA104 that is currently the fastest mobile chip NVIDIA has to offer. The GA103 GPU will be close to the Ampere GA102 GPU and will enable more performance and brand new flagship laptop designs.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Refresh Mobility GPUs

The AMD Radeon RX 6000M Mobility refresh makes less sense but it looks like the red team will mainly offer optimized GPUs with higher clocks and most probably faster memory clocks. AMD's existing lineup is quite good but it looks like the company might have a hard time competing with NVIDIA's GA103 GPU if it ever comes to the mobility segment because the Navi 21 GPU is too big & power-hungry for laptops to handle. We can end up in a Radeon Nano-type situation where a very low-clock and voltage-tuned configuration of the Navi 21 could be offered.

But this is just speculation from my end if either of the GPU manufacturers wants to take things to the extreme to make this modest mobility upgrade cycle feel interesting. Once again, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 & AMD Radeon RX 6000M mobility lineup is expected early next year and will be featured in Intel's Alder Lake-P and AMD Rembrandt APU powered notebooks. This will also be the same time when Intel will be offering its first Xe-HPG GPUs for the mobility segment.