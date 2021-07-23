Intel Alder Lake-P Mobility CPUs Spotted With Benchmarks, 14 Core With 20 Threads & 8 Core With 12 Thread SKUs

Two new Intel 10nm Alder Lake-P Mobility CPUs have leaked out on online benchmark databases. These two chips come with vastly different core configurations and are early samples due to their lower-than-average clock speeds.

Intel 10nm Alder Lake-P 14 Core & 8 Core Mobility CPUs Spotted Along With Benchmarks

The Intel 10nm Alder Lake-P family is the main mobility lineup which is expected to feature up to 14 cores and 20 threads which will be split into 6 Golden Cove cores with 12 threads and 8 Gracemont cores with 8 threads. These hybrid chips are expected to be announced at Intel's CES 2022 keynote, followed by a launch in the coming months. The Alder Lake-P CPU family will be the first proper line of chips to feature a hybrid architecture approach, unlike Lakefield SOCs which were limited to just a few OEMs. So let's talk about the leaked SKUs.

Intel 14 Core & 20 Thread Alder Lake-P Mobility CPU

The Intel Alder Lake-P 14 core and 20 thread CPU has appeared once again and this time, it wasn't featured on a CRB (Customer Reference Board) but rather a brand new laptop design from HP. The HP 896D featured the chip which clocked in at around 1 GHz base and 4.25 GHz boost clock. Alder Lake-P chips will sit on the BGA 1744 socket and this particular SKU features 24 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The platform featured 16 GB of DDR5-4800 SODIMM memory.

As for performance, the Alder Lake-P 14 core and 20 thread CPU scored 1258 points in single-core and 6831 points in the multi-core tests. This is slightly slower than the previous 14 core & 20 thread samples that featured higher base and boost clocks.

Intel 8 Core & 12 Thread Alder Lake-P Mobility CPU

The second chip in today's leak is an Alder Lake-P 8 Core and 12 thread part. This chip should be comprised of either 2 Golden Cove cores with 4 threads and 8 Gracemont cores with 8 threads or 4 Golden Cove cores with 8 threads and 4 Gracemont cores with 4 threads. The CPU is stated to feature a base and boost clock of 1.0 GHz but it could be an error considering UserBenchmark has not been updated to support the hybrid nature of Alder Lake chips yet. The CPU was tested on the HP89C0 test platform with 8 GB of DDR5-4800 SODIMM memory.

In terms of performance, it looks like the chip features a single-core score of 160 points which is almost neck-to-neck with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and a multi-core score of 1054 points with all threads loaded but that is around 40% slower than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. This is due to the Ryzen 7 5800X packing more threads and a much higher clock speed than the mobility chip reported here.

Intel Alder Lake-P Series SKUs

The Intel Alder Lake P series features the U15, U28, and H45. The U15, U28, and H45 have power ratings of 15W (12/20W), 28W (20W), and 45W (35W) respectively. The U15 series will come with up to 2 big cores and up to 8 small cores. The U28 series will come with up to 6 big cores and up to 8 small cores.

The H45 series will come with up to 6 big cores and up to 8 small cores. All three feature 96 Graphics Execution Units. The U series looks to be put in mainstream and performance laptops featuring Tiger Lake processors. The H series looks to be a direct replacement for Tiger Lake-H35 which is in portable gaming laptops.

Intel Alder Lake vs Tiger Lake Mobility CPU TDPs

CPU Segment PL1 TDP PL2 TDP Cores / Threads Alder Lake-H55 55W/45W >115W 12 / 16? Alder Lake-H45 45W/35W 115W 12 / 16? Tiger Lake-H45 45W 109W (i7-11800H)

135W (i9-11980HK) 8 / 16 Alder Lake-U28 20W/28W 64W 12 / 16? Tiger Lake-U28 28W 54W (i7-1185G7) 4 / 8 Alder Lake-U15 15W/20W 55W 4 / 12? Tiger Lake-U15 15W 44W (Core i7-1180G7) 4 / 8 Alder Lake-U9 9W/15W 30W 5 / 6? Tiger Lake-U9 9W 28W 4 / 8 Alder Lake-M5 7W/5W ~20W 5 / 6?

The Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup is expected to debut later this year and will be featuring a 20% IPC improvement over Rocket Lake which should put it in a competitive position over AMD's Zen 4 CPU architecture. You can learn more about the architectural, IO, and platform enhancements coming to both the 12th Gen desktop and mobile platforms over here.

News Source: Benchleaks, TUM_APISAK