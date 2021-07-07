NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Laptop GPUs To Get SUPER Refresh In Early 2022, Alleges Rumor
NVIDIA is allegedly planning a SUPER refresh for its GeForce RTX 30 Laptop GPUs, reports Twitter leaker, Greymon55 (via Videocardz). According to the leaker, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER lineup is expected to launch in early 2022 which hints at a possible announcement around CES 2022.
The leaker specifically states that it's the GeForce RTX 30 Laptop GPUs which will be getting the SUPER refresh. There is currently no desktop 'SUPER' refresh in sight but we also can't deny if a GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Refresh for desktop is going to happen because you never know NVIDIA.
The laptop version of RTX Super series will be available early next year.
— Greymon55 (@greymon55) July 7, 2021
As for the laptop lineup, there has been a previous leak from Lenovo which was posted over at Reddit and listed down two SUPER parts, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER (16 GB GDDR6) & the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER (8 GB GDDR6) GPUs.
These GPUs were earlier listed for Tiger Lake-based laptops though we can expect a SUPER lineup releasing next year to be featured alongside Intel's Alder Lake-P laptops unless vendors want to refresh Tiger Lake again in 2022 which will be an expected decision given the same platform saves them design costs but also means that you'll be running tech from 2021 a year later with only a modest GPU upgrade.
There's also speculation added by Videocardz suggesting that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER lineup may end up being powered by the Ampere GA103 GPU. The GA103 GPU SKU was rumored several times and was a more optimized gaming chip that was meant to sit between the GA104 & the GA102 however no graphics card is currently based on this chip and it seemed to have been discontinued but this may be a chance for NVIDIA to revive its GA103 GPU which will offer both, an increased core count and better power optimizations than existing chips. So far, this is all a rumor but a SUPER refresh seems likely considering next-generation GPUs are still very far away from a formal introduction.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:
|GPU Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|GPU SKU
|GA107?
|GA107?
|GA106
|GA104-770
|GA104-775
|SMs
|16
|20
|30
|40
|48
|CUDA Cores
|2048
|2560
|3840
|5120
|6144
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1283 MHz
|1290 MHz
|1245 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1703 MHz
|1620 MHz
|1710 MHz
|Memory Clock
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Memory Type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory Size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|6 GB
|8 GB
|8/16 GB
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Bandwidth
|192 GB/s
|192 GB/s
|288 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|TGP
|50W?
|60W?
|60-115W
|80-125W
|80-150W+
|Configurations
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Max-Q
Max-P
|Launch
|1H 2021?
|1H 2021?
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2021
