AMD has officially announced its brand new Radeon RX 6000M Mobility lineup for gaming laptops which are powered by the RDNA 2 graphics architecture. The lineup consists of several variants & various GPUs that are going to power premium notebook designs based on Ryzen 5000 platforms.

AMD RDNA 2 Powered Radeon RX 6000M Laptop GPUs Official, Radeon RX 6800M Takes The Flagship Throne

While the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Desktop lineup starts with the Navi 21 GPUs, the Radeon RX 6000M Mobility lineup is starting with the Navi 22 GPU. The reason is plain and simple, just like the NVIDIA Ampere GA102 GPU, the Navi 21 GPU is just too big and too power-hungry for laptops to handle, as such, both companies are offering their 2nd best GPU on gaming laptops. NVIDIA's best chip on the platform is the GA104 and AMD's best chip is the Navi 22.

AMD Confirms Zen 4 Ryzen & EPYC CPUs For 2022, Showcases Next-Gen 3D V-Cache Stack Chiplet Design With 64 MB L3 Prototype Cache on Ryzen 5900X







AMD Radeon RX 6800M 'RDNA 2' Mobility Graphics Chip

There are going to be several chips within the Radeon RX 6000M family, namely AMD Navi 22, Navi 23, and Navi 24. The flagship product in the lineup is the AMD Radeon RX 6800M which comes with a fully enabled Navi 22 GPU SKU that offers 2560 stream processors packed within 40 CUs, a 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM capacity, a 192-bit bus interface, and 96 MB of Infinity Cache. All that is packaged in a GPU with a TGP starting at 145W. The Radeon RX 6800M has performance targeted at 1440p titles.











According to performance slides posted by AMD, the Radeon RX 6800M is faster than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8 GB Mobility chip in several current-gen titles such as Resident Evil Village, Dirt 5, Black Ops Cold War, Borderlands 3 & Assassins Creed Valhalla. This makes it the fastest mobile chip yet. What's more impressive is that AMD is touting up to 40% higher performance on battery vs NVIDIA's RTX 3080 mobility solution.

AMD Radeon RX 6700M 'RDNA 2' Mobility Graphics Chip

Next up, we have the AMD Radeon RX 6700M which is also based on the Navi 22 GP but rocks a cut-down 2304 core chip. It comes with the same 2.3 GHz clock speeds but also features a cut-down 160-bit memory bus interface for a total of 10 GB GDDR6 memory capacity and also only 80MB of Infinity Cache. The chip has a TGP range of up to 135W and will be targeted at 1440p & 1080p gaming.

AMD DLSS Competitor, FSR ‘FidelityFX Super Resolution’ Demoed on Radeon RX 6800 XT – Four Presets & Massive Gaming Performance Uplift

AMD Radeon RX 6600M 'RDNA 2' Mobility Graphics Chip

When it comes to specifications, the AMD Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU for the Radeon RX 6600M & Radeon Pro W6600M is expected to feature up to 28 CUs or 1792 stream processors. It will also come with up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 128-bit bus interface and with TGPs ranging up to 100 Watts. The AMD Navi 23 GPUs are additionally going to feature 32 MB of Infinity Cache and will be the smallest Navi chip to house the brand new cache technology. Discrete GPUs below the Navi 23 such as Navi 24 and the integrated RDNA 2 chips on Van Gogh APUs are not going to feature the tech.







Performance data shows the AMD Radeon RX 6600M outperforming the NVIDIA RTX 3060 6 GB mobility chip in several current-generation titles. AMD has also announced three brand new RX 6000M powered laptops with Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs which will be arriving in early June. Laptops such as the ASUS ROG STRIX G15 and the HP OMEN 16 are sure to take things to the extreme by delivering an all-AMD design and superior performance compared to Intel and NVIDIA offerings.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 Mobility GPUs