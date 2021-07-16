Rumors are that there's a new SUPER refresh in the works by NVIDIA that will feature brand new GeForce RTX 30 GPUs for both desktop and mobile platforms. Details regarding these come from Kopite7kimi who has been very accurate regarding his leaks in the past and a few come from our own sources who have pointed out the production plans of the said GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Series In The Works, Headed To Both Desktop & Mobile Platforms

NVIDIA is already rumored to be readying its GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Mobility GPUs for early 2022 based on the Ampere Refresh SKUs. Now there are reports that the same SUPER refresh is headed for the desktop platforms and will include more than just one GPU SKU refresh. As of now, NVIDIA has almost finished its entire Ampere Phase 1 launch. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti were the last of the high-end offerings within the lineup and the RTX 3050 Ti & RTX 3050 are shipping in various laptops. A GeForce RTX 3050 series desktop launch is expected soon but it's time to focus on what's next.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Refresh will be part of 'Ampere Phase 2' which our sources state has gone into production this quarter. The GPUs will be different than the Ampere SKUs we got this and last year and will focus on design optimizations along with retaining their hardware-level block on crypto mining algorithms. Aside from that, NVIDIA is expected to utilize attach the legacy node GPUs (Samsung 8nm) to wider bus interfaces with higher VRAM capacity to drive up performance.

30Super is one step in Jensen's smooth upgrade to Ada Lovelace. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 15, 2021

no, no node change for Ampere — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 15, 2021

This is also stated by Kopite7kimi who states that there would be no node change in the GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Refresh for both desktop and mobile platforms. The GA103 GPU is one of the new SKUs we will see in the lineup but based on his tweets, it looks like we will see a few more SKUs. It was also revealed just recently that NVIDIA's GA103 will have an 'S' SKU which will feature a smaller package in part with its 256-bit memory controller as opposed to GA103's full 320-bit interface & GA102's full 384-bit interface.

While we don't know about any GeForce RTX 30 SKUs, Kopite7kimi mentions that successors of both, the GeForce RTX 3080M and the GeForce MX450 are in the works. NVIDIA didn't touch the flagship 'Ti' models last time around but those may also receive SUPER variants if the RTX 3080 is to get a higher VRAM variant. The card currently supports 10 GB GDDR6X memory but if it is going to get beefed up, the 3080 Ti should also see a memory bump. As for the Titan class 'RTX 3090', just like its workstation offerings, the 3090 may also be bumped up to double VRAM but that depends on how well GDDR6X chip availability is by the time the SUPER refresh is announced. Though I personally believe that the RTX 3090 will not be upgraded.

RTX 40series 2022Q4-2023Q1 n5

3090 double performance That's what I heard recently. Not sure if it's true. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) July 5, 2021

It is also mentioned that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 SUPER refresh (Ampere) will be an intermediate lineup like the GeForce RTX 20 SUPER refresh (Turing) before the company launches its next-gen Ada Lovelace chips. For those, another leaker, Greymon55, has stated that the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards (naming convention not confirmed), will be based on the TSMC N5 (5nm) process node and will offer at least double the performance of the RTX 3090. AMD on the other hand has already been rumored to offer almost 3x the performance improvement with RDNA 3 over its RDNA 2 flagship GPUs, more on that here.

