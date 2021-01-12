NVIDIA has unveiled its next-generation GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU lineup which includes the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 & RTX 3060. Based on the Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 30 series discrete notebook GPUs will come in both Max-P and Max-Q flavors and will be featured on several high-end gaming notebooks featuring Intel's and AMD's brand new processors.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 mobility series is the spiritual successor to the GeForce RTX 20 GPU lineup for the mobility segment. Replacing Turing is Ampere and gamers should expect better performance and enhanced features such as Dynamic Boost 2.0, Whisper Mode 2.0, Resizable-BAR and DLSS 2.0.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $1999 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card will be the flagship offering within NVIDIA's RTX 30 series notebook GPU family. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobility will feature 48 SMs on the GA104 GPU SKU (GA104-775). This chip would feature a total of 6144 cores, a base clock of 1245 MHz, and a boost clock of 1710 MHz.

The graphics card also features 16 GB VRAM which runs across a 256-bit wide bus interface but it remains to be seen if NVIDIA is utilizing 12 or 14 Gbps DRAM modules for its mobility lineup. In the case of 14 Gbps, the GPU will be able to offer a maximum bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

The Max-Q variant of the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobility GPU will feature a TGP of 80W while the Max-P variant will ship with a TGP rated above 150W. The GeForce RTX 3080 laptops will start at a price of $1999 US and will offer 100+ FPS at 1440p resolution in several gaming titles.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $1299 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Mobility will feature 40 SMs on the GA104 GPU SKU (presumably, the GA104-770). This chip would feature a total of 5120 cores, a base clock of 1290 MHz, and a boost of up to 1620 MHz. The graphics card also features 8 GB VRAM which runs across a 256-bit wide bus interface but it remains to be seen if NVIDIA is utilizing 12 or 14 Gbps DRAM modules for its mobility lineup. In the case of 14 Gbps, the GPU will be able to offer a maximum bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

The TGPs for the GeForce RTX 3070 are rated at 80W (Max-Q) and 125W for the Max-P high-end variant. The GeForce RTX 3070 laptops will start at a price of $1299 US and will offer 90 FPS 1440p gaming.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB Mobility GPU - Laptops Starting at $999 US

Lastly, we have the GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB which was also announced for the desktop segment today but with 12 GB GDDR6 memory. Both the desktop and mobility variants feature the GA106 GPU but the notebook variant comes with 30 SM units enabled, resulting in a total of 3840 CUDA cores. The graphics chip will feature clocks starting at 1283 MHz base and go up to 1703 MHz boost frequencies.

As mentioned before, the GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB graphics card will come with a total of 6 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface. The memory pin speeds are to be configured at 12 Gbps which should result in a total bandwidth of 288 GB/s. The GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB will feature TGPs of 60W and all the way up to 115W.

According to NVIDIA themselves, the RTX 3060 laptops will start at $999 US and will offer 30% better performance than Sony's PS5 console. It seems like NVIDIA is targetting the laptop as a 1080p 90 FPS gaming solution.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup: