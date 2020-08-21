AMD's next-generation Ryzen 5000 APUs which will be part of the Cezanne family is expected to feature an interesting design update specific to the core complex. The Cezanne APUs will utilize AMD's brand new Zen 3 cores which will deliver a marked improvement over existing Renoir 3rd Gen APUs.

AMD Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' APUs To Feature Eight Zen 3 Cores Per Core Complex - EPYC Milan & Ryzen Vermeer ES CPUs Spotted Again

The latest details come from Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) who has tweeted out that AMD's Cezanne APUs which will be marketed under the Ryzen 5000 CPU segment will offer the Zen 3 cores with an updated design hierarchy.

Right now, the AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs based on the Zen 2 core architecture come in a single-die, monolithic design. The die is composed of two core complexes, each of which features four cores, and 4 MB of L3 cache. With Zen 3, AMD is going to change the way its core complex or CCX's are designed. Each Zen 3 CCX will feature 8 cores and a unified L3 cache. We can't say for sure if AMD will keep the same cache size as the existing Renoir based parts or give the Cezanne lineup a nice boost.

We know that AMD's Renoir has a severely cut-down cache design compared to the chiplet based Matisse offerings. Considering that Cezanne will also be a monolithic design, we can expect the cache to be similar but a unified design will mean that the eight Zen 3 cores will have a larger and shared pool of cache (8 MB vs 4 MB) per CCX.

As for variants, an 8 core Cezanne APU was discovered by Patrick. The chip features an OPN code of '100-000000285-30_Y'. It is reported that this chip features 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip was spotted with A0 stepping and seems to be an early variant with a base clock of 3.0 GHz.

AMD could go for a higher number of cores with a dual CCX design which would double the number of cores & threads on the mobility platform. A halo product like this could be aimed at the high-performance notebook segment. Finally, the Ryzen 5000 Cezanne family is said to retain eight cores per CCX on both, the AM4 (Desktop) and FP6 (notebook) platforms. An AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne APU was also recently spotted within the Sisoftware database while the A0 stepping has been confirmed for a while.

AMD EPYC Milan & Ryzen Vermeer Engineering CPUs Spotted Once Again

In addition to the Cezanne Ryzen APU, Patrick also shared a new listing of an AMD EPYC Milan CPU in ES state. The CPU was spotted at Github along with its OPN code which refers to a base clock of 1.5 GHz and a boost clock of 2.2 GHz. The CPU features 64 cores and 128 threads and was tested on a dual-socket server with 128 cores and 256 threads in total. The OPN for the said AMD EPYC Milan CPU is '100-000000114-07_22/15_N'.

AMD Epyc (Milan) ES

OPN: 100-000000114-07_22/15_N

Turbo: 2.2 GHz

AMD Epyc (Milan) ES

OPN: 100-000000114-07_22/15_N

Turbo: 2.2 GHz

Base: 1.5 GHz

There's also a new listing of the Zen 3 based Vermeer Ryzen Desktop CPU which was spotted by ZimogoretS. The '00A20F10h' id for the Zen 3 AM4 CPUs is confirmed and this particular ES CPU was spotted in B0 stepping too which is something that has already been mentioned for Vermeer based processors.

00A20F10h Zen3 Vermeer VMR-B0 7nm+

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (4) / Zen 3 Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm High End Server (SP3) EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop (TR4) Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD Mainstream Desktop (AM4) Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series (Warhol) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU (AM4) N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2021/2022?

Here's Everything We Know About The Next-Gen Ryzen 5000 Cezanne APUs

So far, only the design of the Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' APUs is confirmed and as we talked in our last report, the Cezanne generation of APUs will bring forward the new Zen 3 CPU architecture while re-using the Vega GPU architecture. The Cezanne family would be replacing AMD's Renoir Ryzen 4000 APU family which has been released on notebooks since April 2020 and will make its debut on the desktop AM4 platform in the coming months.

The Cezanne family will rely on the FP6 and AM4 package for mobility and desktop platforms while utilizing both new and enhanced core technologies. The new cores will be fused on the CPU side in the form of Zen 3 which are also making their way to the Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs codenamed as Vermeer. The Zen 3 Desktop CPUs will launch earlier than the Zen 3 APUs for mobility and desktop platforms which could be announced around CES 2021 followed by a proper launch in the coming months.

The GPU side for the Cezanne APU lineup on all platforms will still be using Vega graphics. Although this particular Vega GPU would be a further enhanced version of the 7nm iGPU which we got to see on Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs. The first A0 silicon features the Vega 20 GPU and once again, this is an internal codename for the GPU.

It has nothing to do with the number of compute units which one might think it comes with 20 CUs which is practically impossible on the same package size. AMD's Radeon VII GPU also featured the Vega 20 GPU and it was mostly due to the fact that Vega 20 series is based on the 7nm GPU IP while Vega 10 series is based on the 14nm GPU IP.

It's not hard to tell that Renoir uses the same GPU IP since its a 7nm enhanced variation of the Vega GPU that offers a huge gain in performance per CU over the original Vega cores that were featured on Ryzen 3000 APUs. Overall, we can expect a decent boost to the graphics side while next-generation Zen 3 cores will be delivering a major performance bump to the CPU side too.