The AMD Ryzen 5000 APUs codenamed Cezanne are expected to launch next year for the mobility segment. Initial leaks have pointed out that the Cezanne generation of APUs will offer a brand new Zen core architecture along with faster Vega graphics and a leaked entry at Sisoftware's database seems to validate this information.

AMD Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' Mobility APU With Faster Vega Graphics Than Renoir Ryzen 4000 APUs Spotted

The leaked entry was spotted by Rogame and the APU which is part of the "Celadon CZN Renoir" platform has been tested in the benchmark suite. There are no specific details for what this APU houses in terms of CPU specifications but the GPU details are definitely mentioned. The specific Cezanne APU is part of the laptop/notebook segment.

The graphics side features 8 Compute Units which are based on an enhanced version of the Vega graphics architecture. Each compute unit houses 64 stream processors which make a total of 512 stream processors. This is the same core count as the existing flagship Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs. The most interesting part is the clock speed which is 100 MHz higher than all notebook Ryzen 4000 series APUs.

The AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and the Ryzen 9 4900H feature 8 Vega CUs based on the enhanced 7nm process node but are clocked at 1750 MHz. The Vega GPU on the specific Cezanne APU features a clock of 1850 MHz which is 100 MHz higher than the Renoir APUs. There are some performance metrics but based on the reported clocks, a Cezanne APU will deliver around 5% higher TFLOPs than the Ryzen 4000 Renoir APU.

However, considering how early this leak is, we might get to see even higher clock speeds for the GPU in the final variants. AMD's Ryzen 4000 Renoir Desktop APUs already feature clock speeds as high as 2100 MHz for the GPU portion which can be overclocked even higher. The final result will be laptops offering graphics performance faster than the PlayStation 4 Slim and Xbox One S without requiring a discrete graphics solution.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (4) / Zen 3 Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm High End Server (SP3) EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop (TR4) Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD Mainstream Desktop (AM4) Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series (Warhol) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU (AM4) N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2021/2022?

Here's Everything We Know About The Next-Gen Ryzen 5000 Cezanne APUs

So far, only the design of the Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' APUs is confirmed and as we talked in our last report, the Cezanne generation of APUs will bring forward the new Zen 3 CPU architecture while re-using the Vega GPU architecture. The Cezanne family would be replacing AMD's Renoir Ryzen 4000 APU family which has been released on notebooks since April 2020 and will make its debut on the desktop AM4 platform in the coming months.

The Cezanne family will rely on the FP6 and AM4 package for mobility and desktop platforms while utilizing both new and enhanced core technologies. The new cores will be fused on the CPU side in the form of Zen 3 which are also making their way to the Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs codenamed as Vermeer. The Zen 3 Desktop CPUs will launch earlier than the Zen 3 APUs for mobility and desktop platforms which could be announced around CES 2021 followed by a proper launch in the coming months.

The GPU side for the Cezanne APU lineup on all platforms will still be using Vega graphics. Although this particular Vega GPU would be a further enhanced version of the 7nm iGPU which we got to see on Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs. The first A0 silicon features the Vega 20 GPU and once again, this is an internal codename for the GPU.

It has nothing to do with the number of compute units which one might think it comes with 20 CUs which is practically impossible on the same package size. AMD's Radeon VII GPU also featured the Vega 20 GPU and it was mostly due to the fact that Vega 20 series is based on the 7nm GPU IP while Vega 10 series is based on the 14nm GPU IP.

It's not hard to tell that Renoir uses the same GPU IP since its a 7nm enhanced variation of the Vega GPU that offers a huge gain in performance per CU over the original Vega cores that were featured on Ryzen 3000 APUs. Overall, we can expect a decent boost to the graphics side while next-generation Zen 3 cores will be delivering a major performance bump to the CPU side too.