Menu
Company

Amazon Is Making an Offer to Buy Electronic Arts, Says Report

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 26, 2022
Amazon

[UPDATE] CNBC's David Faber states that Amazon will not make a bid after all.

Related StoryNathan Birch
EA and Koei Tecmo Reportedly Teaming, But Don’t Expect Star Warriors or Mass Effect Musou

[ORIGINAL STORY] A new report published by USA Today suggests that Amazon will shortly announce it is making an offer to buy video game publisher Electronic Arts.

Just a few months ago, we learned that EA almost merged with Comcast's NBCUniversal division. That report also mentioned ongoing talks with huge companies like Disney, Apple, and Amazon. EA's current market cap is $35.48 billion, but we expect that Amazon will likely pay a premium price.

The acquisition makes double sense for Amazon as it could more easily leverage EA's many IPs for transmedia opportunities, such as Prime Video adaptations. Last November, a Deadline report suggested Amazon was nearing a deal to produce a Mass Effect TV series.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson had recently discussed the potential sale opportunities, hinting that it could happen.

I think we're in an incredible position. We're soon to be the largest standalone independent developer and publisher of interactive media in the world. I think we have the most incredible teams in our industry and we're attracting more and more incredible talent. We have a community that's 600 million strong and certainly we're well on our way to our aspirations to be able to engage a billion people in play across the planet. […] I don't think we could be in a stronger position as a standalone company. Our objective is always to take care of our people, our players, and our shareholders, and should there ever be a way for us to do that differently than the way we're doing it today, I of course have to be open to that. But, I'll tell you today, that we feel very, very confident and excited for our future.

It's been an incredible year when it comes to acquisitions in the games industry, beginning with Take-Two buying Zynga for $12.7 billion and continuing with the massive Microsoft/Activision Blizzard deal, worth $68.7 billion. Other noteworthy acquisitions include Sony getting Bungie for $3.6 billion and Jade Raymond's Haven Studios for an undisclosed amount; Tencent buying Inflexion Studios and 1C Entertainment; Nordisk getting Supermassive Games; Embracer acquiring Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montréal, Middle-earth Enterprises, and Tripwire Interactive (among others).

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order