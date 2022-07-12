Supermassive Games Has Been Acquired by Nordisk Games

Supermassive Games, the Guildford-based studio mainly known for its horror games (Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and The Quarry), has been acquired by the Copenhagen-based company Nordisk Games which already owned 30.7% of its shares.

Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games, said in a statement:

It’s been a little over a year since Nordisk Games made an initial investment in Supermassive Games and our vision for the future. During that time, we have found that we share a lot of important values with Mikkel and his team, and we believe these values to be equally important to our existing commercial partners who we will continue to support. Having had such a positive experience over the past year it wasn’t a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment. We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that. I’m hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership, and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games, will take us next.

Mikkel Weider, CEO of Nordisk Games, added:

In the year we’ve worked alongside Pete and Joe and the whole Supermassive team, it’s been clear to us the amount of talent, as well as how much potential there is to further develop the kinds of story and narrative-driven games they excel at. In acquiring 100% of the studio we’ll be able to increase our support to the team, and most importantly, continue the great working relationship we have with them.

The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed at this time. As a reminder, Nordisk Games is owned by Nordisk Film, itself a part of the leading Nordic media group Egmont. Nordisk Games recently acquired several other studios such as the Avalanche Studios Group and MercurySteam.