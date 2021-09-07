Alan Wake Remastered Will Not Be Announced During This Week’s PlayStation Event – Rumor
Alan Wake Remastered is not going to be announced during this week's PlayStation showcase event, according to some reliable insiders.
Speaking on Twitter, Direct Feed Games aka Nate Drake, who correctly revealed information about a variety of titles before the official announcements, revealed that the remastered version of the game developed by Remedy will not be among the announcements coming during this week's PlayStation event.
That's not a PS show announcement
VGC's Andy Robinson, who also proved to be reliable in the past, stated that Alan Wake Remastered will probably not be in the showcase as well.
I don't think that's even in the showcase
Alan Wake Remastered has been rumored for some time. Back in June, the game's listing appeared on the Epic Games Store, and a couple of days ago, another listing surfaced on Taiwanese retailer's website Rakuten with an October 5th release date. If the release date is indeed correct, it shouldn't take long for the game to finally get announced.
The original Alan Wake is now available on Xbox consoles and PC. We will keep you updated on the remaster as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.
