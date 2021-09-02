PlayStation Showcase 2021 Announced for Next Week; To Provide Updates for Games Launching This Holiday and Beyond

Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed today when the PlayStation Showcase 2021 will take place.

A new post on the Official PlayStation Blog confirmed today that the event will be held next week, September 9th, at 1:00pm Pacific Time / 9:00pm BST / 10:00pm CEST. The showcase will be around 40 minutes long and it will provide updates on games releasing this holiday and beyond.

You’ve been awfully patient, and we thank you for that. And now we’re looking forward to showing you what we’ve been working on. Tune in next Thursday, September 9 at 1:00pm Pacific Time / 9:00pm BST / 10:00pm CEST for a look into the future of PS5. The Showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond. And stick around after the presentation to get more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase.

Unfortunately, no new information on the next-gen PlayStation VR will be shared during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event.

One thing to note: PlayStation’s next generation of VR won’t make an appearance this time. But there will still be plenty of great PS5 games from developers large and small. We hope you can join us!

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 event will be held next week, on September 8th. The event can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.