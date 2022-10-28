Alan Wake 2 Will Be Excellent, Control Co-Op Game Already Feels Fun, Says Remedy

During the financial report released today, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala provided updates on the Finnish studio's many projects, starting with Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 is in the full production stage and the game will be launched as planned in 2023. There is still a lot of work to be done, but the game is coming together on all fronts. User testing continues and the feedback from the user research has been encouraging. After seeing how the elements are coming together, I’m confident we will launch an excellent game.

First announced at last year's The Game Awards, Alan Wake 2 promises to be the studio's first survival horror game featuring a 'chilling experience' packed with psychological horror elements. Published by Epic Games, Alan Wake 2 will be available on PC via the Epic Games Store as well as on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series S|X.

As big as Alan Wake 2 will be, it's only one of five Remedy projects confirmed today by Virtala. The Max Payne 1&2 Remake is currently being developed by a small core team, so it's probably the furthest game from completion. As revealed nearly three months ago, the Vanguard live service cooperative multiplayer project has been postponed as Remedy attempts to create something that can stand out from the crowd. The development team will be significantly expanded in 2023 leading up to the launch.

Last but not least, Virtala discussed the two Control games, codenamed Condor and Heron. The former is also a multiplayer game, and according to the Remedy CEO, it's going well so far even though it's still in the proof of concept stage.

Our development team has discovered smart ways to utilize the world of Control, as well as designs that ensure a cooperative player experience that fits into the world of Condor. These designs are being prototyped and the gameplay already in this early phase feels fun. We are giving the team time to work on a multitude of important game design elements and finalize the key pillars before moving the project to the next development phase.

On the other hand, Heron is in the concept stage and has seen its team size increase gradually, though the goal is to keep it modest for a while so that the developers can easily prototype. As for release dates, the Finnish company plans to launch at least one new game per year from 2023 to 2025.

Are you most excited about Alan Wake 2, Max Payne 1&2 Remake, Vanguard, Control co-op, or Control sequel? Let us know in the comments.