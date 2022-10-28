Menu
Company

Alan Wake 2 Will Be Excellent, Control Co-Op Game Already Feels Fun, Says Remedy

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 28, 2022, 04:26 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Alan Wake 2

During the financial report released today, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala provided updates on the Finnish studio's many projects, starting with Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 is in the full production stage and the game will be launched as planned in 2023. There is still a lot of work to be done, but the game is coming together on all fronts. User testing continues and the feedback from the user research has been encouraging. After seeing how the elements are coming together, I’m confident we will launch an excellent game.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Latest Intel Arc GPU Drivers Enhances Arc Control Experience, Fixes Even More Bugs

First announced at last year's The Game Awards, Alan Wake 2 promises to be the studio's first survival horror game featuring a 'chilling experience' packed with psychological horror elements. Published by Epic Games, Alan Wake 2 will be available on PC via the Epic Games Store as well as on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series S|X.

As big as Alan Wake 2 will be, it's only one of five Remedy projects confirmed today by Virtala. The Max Payne 1&2 Remake is currently being developed by a small core team, so it's probably the furthest game from completion. As revealed nearly three months ago, the Vanguard live service cooperative multiplayer project has been postponed as Remedy attempts to create something that can stand out from the crowd. The development team will be significantly expanded in 2023 leading up to the launch.

Last but not least, Virtala discussed the two Control games, codenamed Condor and Heron. The former is also a multiplayer game, and according to the Remedy CEO, it's going well so far even though it's still in the proof of concept stage.

Our development team has discovered smart ways to utilize the world of Control, as well as designs that ensure a cooperative player experience that fits into the world of Condor. These designs are being prototyped and the gameplay already in this early phase feels fun. We are giving the team time to work on a multitude of important game design elements and finalize the key pillars before moving the project to the next development phase.

On the other hand, Heron is in the concept stage and has seen its team size increase gradually, though the goal is to keep it modest for a while so that the developers can easily prototype. As for release dates, the Finnish company plans to launch at least one new game per year from 2023 to 2025.

Are you most excited about Alan Wake 2, Max Payne 1&2 Remake, Vanguard, Control co-op, or Control sequel? Let us know in the comments.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series S
USD 289

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order