AirPods Pro Drop to their Lowest Price on Amazon, Just $219

Apple’s highly-rated AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation is currently available for a low price of just $219, lowest on Amazon so far.

Save $30 on a Brand New Pair of AirPods Pro for a Limited Time

AirPods Pro are currently available at their lowest price yet, on Amazon, at least. Available for just $219, you can save $30 instantly on Apple’s best-ever AirPods to date featuring active noise-cancelling and an in-ear design.

At this point, you have heard us babbling about the AirPods Pro countless number of times. But, to give you a refresher of what of what you can expect, check out the description below:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $249, now just $219

Looking for more deals? Check them out below: