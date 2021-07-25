AirPods 3 Set to be Released Alongside iPhone 13 in September

The iPhone 13 will be accompanied with the launch the of the new AirPods 3 as well, according to a reliable leaker.

2021 AirPods 3 Release Date Set for September Alongside iPhone 13

AirPods 3 has been part of the rumor mill for a long time. They are definitely happening one day or the other, but so far they have missed several launch time-frames. But a reliable leaker has jumped in and claims that the next AirPods are set to launch alongside the iPhone 13 in September.

That's it, that's the tweet. Short and snappy.

I can confirm that the AirPods 3 will release alongside the upcoming iPhone in September. — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 25, 2021

On the design front, the new AirPods will look similar to the AirPods Pro but without some of the features like active noise cancellation. The great news is, it seems as though the wireless charging case will come as standard this time around. Basically, you don't have to shell out extra money to get Qi wireless charging.

The new AirPods are expected to go into production in August, which means that a September launch is highly likely, as mentioned above. We are expecting in-store availability of the earphones as soon as iPhone 13 becomes available, too.

The iPhone 13 is expected to be a nice upgrade over the iPhone 12 lineup. You can expect features like 25W fast charging, new color options, always-on display, upgraded Wi-Fi 6E, a slightly tweaked camera design and more.

Given how great both the iPhone and AirPods are in their current state, we really can't wait to see what Apple has in store for us in a couple of months. Needless to say it is a bad time to buy any of the two products right now given how close we are to the next-generation of upgrades.