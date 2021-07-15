iPhone 13 to Get Upgraded WiFi 6E for Improved Wireless Speeds and Range

The iPhone 13 lineup expected to launch in the third week of September is rumored to feature upgraded WiFi 6E, which is an improved version of the WiFi 6 protocol. This will ensure the newer models support faster wireless download speeds and increased range.

WiFi 6 Adds an Additional Band When Compared to WiFi 6, Which Will Allow iPhone 13 to Support Those Upgrades

Last year’s iPhone 12 range did not feature WiFi 6, so one change, according to DigiTimes, is the iPhone 13 featuring new WiFi chips. While it might not be a massive upgrade for those looking to pick up any one of the four models arriving later this year, it does have some benefits, and we have mentioned below. There are negligible differences between the WiFi 6E and WiFi 6 protocol, with the only one being that the latest standard adds a 6GHz band.

This band helps in increased speeds, increased reliability due to less interference from other devices, and improved range. However, to experience the full capabilities of WiFi 6E, your iPhone 13 will have to be connected to a WiFi 6E access point. In all honesty, many users will not see the difference, and as such, will not be compelled to upgrade their router in the coming months. However, access points and devices supporting only the WiFi 5 protocol should be upgraded.

A previous report mentioned a research note by Barclays analysts, talking about WiFi 6E arriving for the new iPhone 13 models, so it is not like this news should come to our readers as a surprise. In addition to the new standard, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem is also expected in upcoming handsets. The new baseband chip is said to be more efficient and faster than the Snapdragon X55 modem running in the iPhone 12 series, which will obviously contribute towards better battery life.

News Source: DigiTimes