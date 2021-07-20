iPhone 13 Pro to Come in a New ‘Sunset Gold’ Color Option Alongside Matte Black

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series later this year in September. While the devices are expected to feature a bevy of new changes on the inside, we are not sure if Apple is planning on introducing new color options. However, a new leak has suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature colors like matte black, sunset gold, and more. Scroll down to read more deals on the new color options.

iPhone 13 Pro Models to Come in New Color Options: Sunset Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black, And Silver

Leaker Ranzuk posted the information regarding the iPhone 13 colors on a Korean message board, citing that the iPhone 13 Pro will be offered in matte black, sunset gold, silver, and rose gold. The message reads that the new 'sunset gold' color will have a "bronze feel" while the rose gold will be pale. The leak suggests that the new color options are likely to be offered with the iPhone 13 Pro models only.

Currently, the iPhone 12 Pro models are offered in silver, gold, Pacific Blue, and graphite. We can safely presume that the standard iPhone 13 models will be available in a wide range of color options, similar to the approach Apple used with the iPhone 12 models. This is not the first time that we are hearing details on the bronze-like finish option for the iPhone 13 Pro models. It was also previously reported that the iPhone 13 Pro would come in a matte black finish, which will take place of the current graphite color.

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in September and the new color options are a welcome addition. The device is also said to feature a smaller notch with a 120Hz refresh rate display. Moreover, the camera module would get bigger on the 'Pro' models while the standard models will feature the camera array positioned in a diagonal fashion. The models are also expected to feature a bigger battery life compared to the current models.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the iPhone 13 series as soon as we have further information, Until then, share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.