5.4-inch iPhone 12 Display Allegedly Leaks out, Showing Same-Sized Notch as the iPhone 11

While the iPhone 12 family will reportedly sport a design change that’s similar to the 2020 iPad Pro, it’s possible Apple sticks to the same notch size as the previous-generation models. This latest info was found thanks to a fresh leak, which allegedly shows the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 display, revealing other interesting bits of information.

New Details Show the iPhone 12 Might Feature an Improved Screen-to-Body Ratio

The images earlier surfaced on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, where an individual going by the name of Digital Chat Station got a hold of them. At first glance, if you take a look at the alleged 5.4-inch iPhone 12 display, the first thing you’ll notice is that notch. Yes, we noticed it too and it looks like Apple may be keeping the same size as the notch found on the iPhone 11, suggesting that the rumor mentioning smaller notches may not come true after all.

This will mean that while Apple wants its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup to look different than the iPhone 11 series, there are some aspects of the upcoming models that will share similarities with the previous-generation handsets. However, one thing that won’t be shared with the iPhone 11 family is the improved screen-to-body ratio that we noticed from this display leak.

We’re not sure if this improved screen real estate will remain consistent when the actual consumer units are available, but if it does, users will have a device sporting a smaller footprint providing them with more screen in return. However, one thing that isn’t arriving for the four iPhone 12 models is the use of 2.5D glass. This can mean Apple will stick to a flat glass design at the front and back, possibly making all models much easier to grip and use.

Do keep in mind that it’s not confirmed if this 5.4-inch iPhone 12 assembly will go into production so it’s best to treat this leak with a pinch of salt for now. The latest update on the iPhone 12 launch talks about an unveiling that will apparently take place during September, but the availability of these models might happen in October. If and when that occurs, we’ll know more about the design and how these phones look in real life, so stay tuned for more information.

