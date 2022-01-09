2022 iPhone SE Could Be Announced as Early as March via Virtual Announcement

The 2022 iPhone SE could see an announcement much earlier than previously anticipated, with a new prediction claiming that we may see the low-cost option arriving as early as March.

Apple Is Not Changing Its Announcement Format - 2020 iPhone SE Was Unveiled Through a Press Release

Through MacRumors, we were able to learn about Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s latest prediction surrounding the 2022 iPhone SE. Apparently, he has been told the following.

Google Senior Vice President Claims Apple’s iMessage Lock-in System is Designed to Lure Customers to Switch to iPhones

“Apple's first virtual event of 2022 is coming up in just a few short months and is likely to take place in either March or April, I'm told.”

Given Gurman’s healthy track record, we are inclined to prep ourselves for a virtual announcement happening between March or April, but Apple can switch dates in a flash, leaving its loyal customers severely disappointed. The 2020 iPhone SE was announced on April 15, so assuming that a press release for the newer model does not materialize in March, we will be laser-focused during the aforementioned date and await the arrival of the 2022 iPhone SE.

Unfortunately, those who are expecting a massive design change, prepare to be bitterly disappointed because the only thing you should expect are hardware upgrades. According to both display analyst Ross Young and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 2022 iPhone SE will ship with the same 4.7-inch IPS LCD found on the 2020 model. The only difference is that we should expect 5G support on the newer version, and the inclusion of the A15 Bionic, the same SoC fueling the iPhone 13 lineup’s innards.

Just like the 2020 model, the 2022 iPhone SE will get a home button at the bottom, with support for Touch ID. Thanks to its smaller size, expect disappointing battery life, and with 5G enabled, that battery endurance should be below average at best. If you want to get your hands on a low-cost iPhone with that design overhaul, you will have to wait for the 2024 version.

If you want to learn more about the 2022 iPhone SE, be sure to check out our rumor roundup, which we will continue to update every time we stumble across fresh information.

News Source: AppleInsider