iPhone SE 4 to Ditch the Home Button and Adopt Face ID With Design Similar to The iPhone XR

Ali Salman
Aug 30, 2022
iPhone SE 4 Design and XR Design

Apple will host its "Far Out" event to announce the upcoming iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. Ahead of its official announcement on September 7, we are now hearing details on the next iPhone SE. According to the latest, the fourth generation of iPhone SE will adopt the same design as that of the iPhone XR. Scroll down to read more details on the iPhone SE 4 design.

Apple Could Potentially Launch The iPhone SE 4 With a Design Similar to The iPhone XR

We are expecting the iPhone 14 Pro models to come with major changes which include a new and improved ultra-wide sensor with larger pixels. In addition to this, the dual-cutout display with a larger camera bump on the back will make room for visual differences compared to the current models. In his latest episode of Geared Up podcast with Andru Edwards and Jon Rettinger (via AppleTrack), Jon Prosser claims that the next iPhone SE will feature the same design as that of the iPhone XR. Prosser cites his sources and suggested that "The SE 4, from what I understand - and I don't think I've said this publicly - is just the ‌iPhone‌ XR."

Related Story
iPhone 14 Pro Models To Feature New Ultra-Wide Camera With Larger Pixels

The current iPhone SE features the same design as that of the iPhone 8 with a giant forehead and a chin. If the news is true, the iPhone SE 3 will be the last iPhone with a Home button. Apple will potentially ditch the Home button in favor of an all-screen design, Face ID, and a bigger display. Currently, the iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch screen while the iPhone XR houses a bigger 6.1-inch screen.

iPhone SE 4 Design and XR Design

This is not the first time that we are hearing details about the iPhone SE 4. Ross Young has previously stated that Apple is working on the fourth generation of iPhone SE which will pack a bigger 5.7-inch display compared to the current model. However, Young did not mention any details about the device ditching the Home button in favor of Face ID. He also claims that the next iPhone SE could launch as soon as 2023. Take note that the rumors are still young and the company could offer its own rendition of the device that could be different from both sources.

We will share more details on the fourth generation of iPhone SE as soon as further information is available. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.

