2022 iPhone SE Display Size Rumored to Remain at 4.7 Inches but It Could Offer a 5G Upgrade

Apple is not expected to refresh the iPhone SE this year, and while that is disappointing for some customers patiently waiting for the successor, there are noteworthy upgrades that we will likely see in the 2022 iPhone SE. Unfortunately, according to a display analyst, the newer version arriving next year might not differ in terms of display size.

5G Modem Added to the 2022 iPhone SE Might Only Support Sub-6GHz Bands

Fresh information from display analyst Ross Young talks about the 2022 iPhone SE arriving with the same 4.7-inch display size as the 2020 version. While Young does not state if Apple is expected to change the design of the upcoming handset, we believe it will not happen. Instead, the Cupertino tech giant will likely adopt the same approach as it did with the 2020 iPhone SE and numerous low-cost iPad versions; using powerful internals while sticking with the same chassis to reduce production costs.

How to Set Up and Use Dual SIM on iPhone SE

This can mean that the 2022 iPhone SE will use the same iPhone 8 body, but the good news here is that it will sport impressive hardware. Young has not disclosed the remaining specifications, but Apple will likely use the A14 Bionic, or if we are lucky, the A15 Bionic that is said to fuel the iPhone 13 series. The biggest reason customers will have any encouragement to pick up the 2022 iPhone SE is 5G support. According to the analyst, the low-cost model could support sub-6GHz 5G.

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7" in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1" version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 1, 2021

Since incorporating mmWave antennas will be a little costly, Apple will be able to keep the 2022 iPhone SE extremely affordable for customers by adding just sub-6GHz support. Additionally, mmWave support is of little use for users due to its horrendously short range. While sub-6GHz 5G is much slower than mmWave, its range is significantly longer, resulting in more reliability when the iPhone SE is connected to compatible networks.

Sadly, we do not know what price Apple is aiming for this, but our readers can still let us know down in the comments. While you are at it, do check out a clean-looking concept of the iPhone SE that takes design inspiration from the iPhone 12 below.

News Source: Ross Young