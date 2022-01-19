2022 iPhone SE+ 5G Launch Could Happen in April, or Early May Based on Panel Production Timeline

In addition to finding out that Apple may name its upcoming low-cost iPhone the iPhone SE+ 5G, we also came to know previously that the company could be planning a launch as early as March. However, one display analyst comments that based on the handset’s panel production timeline, this model’s unveiling could be pushed to April, or further, if necessary.

Production of the Actual iPhone SE+ 5G Reportedly Happening in March, Which Suggests Shipping Will Commence After

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young, who has been keeping close tabs on the iPhone SE+ 5G, claims that its display’s production is expected to start this month. This should mean Apple should stick to a March launch, right? Not quite, as Young also states in the latest tweet that the actual phone’s production will likely start from March, and based on that information, the company could proceed with an unveiling happening in the second half of April or early May.

iPhone SE 3 Dummies Show Same Design as iPhone 8, but No Touch ID Home Button Present

Apple’s 2020 iPhone SE materialized in the second half of April, so it is possible Apple sticks to the same timeline for the unveiling. It honestly does not make sense that the California-based giant would delay the launch unnecessarily, especially when the 2022 iPhone SE+ 5G has been reported to re-use the same parts present on the previous-generation iPhones.

Apple 5G SE model starting panel production this month. Phone production likely from March. This means a launch is likely for 2H April/early May with shipments from late April or early May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 19, 2022

For instance, Young stated that the upcoming version would use the same 4.7-inch IPS LCD as the iPhone 8, so it should not be an issue for Apple’s suppliers to delay mass production. The only upgrades we should look forward to are 5G connectivity and the iPhone SE+ 5G getting powered by the A15 Bionic. Targeting a $349 price tag would make this handset an extremely compelling option for customers looking to experience iOS without forking over too much money.

Do you wish that Apple’s 2022 iPhone SE+ 5G would launch a bit earlier, or are you satisfied with the predicted announcement timeframe? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Ross Young