iPad Air 5, 2022 iPhone SE Pre-orders Are Now Live

Apple has officially kicked off pre-orders for its latest iPad Air 5 and the low-cost 2022 iPhone SE, so head on over to the company’s website and secure yours now.

iPad Air 5 Starts From $599, While the 2022 iPhone SE Is Priced at $429 for the Base Model

Both the 2022 iPhone SE and iPad Air 5 retain the same design as their direct predecessors, so the majority of the changes are on the inside, and they are some noteworthy upgrades. For the first time, the low-cost model and the iPad Air series get 5G support, giving customers an affordable gateway to experience Apple’s software ecosystem and obtain access to ultra-fast mobile data.

The iPad Air 5 starts from $599 for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only model, with Wi-Fi + Cellular variants priced higher, for obvious reasons. Surprisingly, Apple did not retain the same $399 price for the 2022 iPhone SE as it did for the previous-generation one, with the latest version setting you back by $429 for the 64GB storage variant. In terms of hardware upgrades, the affordable iPhone not only features the faster the A15 Bionic, but has its RAM increased to 4GB, matching that of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, and the iPhone 11.

As for the iPad Air 5, its performance is similar to the latest iPad Pro range thanks to the M1 chip, and complementing that custom SoC is 8GB of RAM, which will be plentiful when running a multitude of apps on iPadOS. We recommend pre-ordering any one of these devices as quickly as possible, as, on previous occasions, shipping dates of Apple products have a nasty habit of slipping far ahead of what you would expect.

If you want your desired product to reach your doorstep as quickly as possible, you will need to have lightning-fast fingers. Thankfully, we have included the pre-order links below, so you do not have to jump through several web pages at once. Which device will you pre-order? The iPad Air 5 or the 2022 iPhone SE? Tell us down in the comments.

