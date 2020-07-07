2019 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Quad-Core Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Available for $985 Renewed
Amazon is currently selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2019 for a stunningly low price of just $985, renewed.
Go Pro with this Deal on the 2019 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for a Low Price of Just $985 for Renewed Model
Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro turned into a notebook of choice for a lot of people out there thanks to its sheer value. Today, you can grab it even cheaper for just $985, thanks to the Amazon Renewed program. This particular model comes in Space Gray, which is the best finish on any Apple laptop. You can fight with us on that opinion if you want.
The laptop on sale ships with Intel’s 8th-generation Core i5 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. This processor can Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz which is nothing but great. And since this is a quad-core chip, therefore you can expect it to fly through tasks without breaking a sweat.
You get a large 13.3-inch Retina display along with the Touch Bar and Touch ID sensor. There’s also 8GB of RAM onboard with 128GB of internal storage for your files, photos and videos.
If there’s one notebook I personally end up recommending, it’s the base model MacBook Pro. And since it is available at such great value, I will suggest that you go ahead with the purchase if you are looking for something that can get a lot of work done, be it for office or school.
Buy Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Intel Core i5 Quad-Core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Mid 2019, Space Gray, MUHN2LL/A (Renewed) - $985
