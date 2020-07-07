You can own a pair of renewed AirPods Pro earphones for a low price of just $200 today. These earphones are packed with all sorts of great features.

Take the Renewed Route and Save $49 on a Pair of AirPods Pro with Noise Cancelling, Wireless Charging and More

Apple took the AirPods experience to a whole new level with the announcement of the AirPods Pro. Along with that, the price got an upgrade too. If you want in on the new AirPods, you need to spend $249 and get all the bells and whistles Apple advertises on its website. Thankfully, there are ways you can always grab the earphones for cheap. One of the ways is Amazon Renewed, and you will have to spend just $200 today in order to get your hands on the AirPods Pro.

Since this is a renewed product, therefore you can expect minimum to no cosmetic damage and the earphones have been tested thoroughly to work like brand new ones. In short, you can skip the brand new ones and grab these and you will end up getting the same peace of mind. And you save a lot of money too.

The AirPods Pro are the first AirPods to feature active noise cancellation. Just put the earphones on, squeeze the stem and everything around you goes silent. This is an amazing feature to have if you want to put complete focus on your music, movie, TV show or podcast. There’s a wonderful transparency mode here as well, which utilizes the microphones in the AirPods to allow sounds from around you to come through so you are perfectly aware of your surrounding.

Thanks to the built-in H1 chip, you can expect fast switching between devices. Even the pairing process is now faster. Just open the Charging Case lid up near an iPhone or iPad, tap on Connect and you will be paired instantly. And that very same Charging Case extends the battery life of your earphones to 24 hours which is nothing short of amazing.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro (Renewed) - $200

