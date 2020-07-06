Galaxy S20 Plus Unlocked With Snapdragon 865, 120Hz Display, 8GB RAM, 5G Support & More Is $200 off on Amazon

It’s hard to believe that an Android flagship from Samsung that was released just a few months ago could be discounted by $200 in such a short time span. Well, if you didn’t notice, there have been multiple discounts offered on Amazon for the Galaxy S20 Plus and if you missed the previous ones, this is your chance to become the owner of one of the best premium devices to own in 2020 and that too for less.

At $200, you’re getting the Galaxy S20 Plus with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen that also supports the 120Hz refresh rate, so everything looks super smooth, whether you’re scrolling through your image gallery or doing something else. It is also HDR10+ compliant, so you’ll be able to enjoy content on it at brighter and vivid colors. The Galaxy S20 Plus offered on Amazon is the unlocked variant, so it will work with the majority of the U.S. carriers. Additionally, the U.S. version sports a Snapdragon 865 as well as a 5G modem, which supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks.

You also get 8GB of faster and more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, coupled with 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage. That 4500mAh battery is more than enough to last you the entire day with 5G and 120Hz refresh rate enabled. The triple camera at the back has received some excellent reviews, and for those that are interested in 8K video recording, you’ll be pleased to know that the Galaxy S20 Plus supports that too.

With the $200 discount, the Galaxy S20 Plus is available for $999 in both Cosmic Black and the Cosmic Gray finishes, and if you’re the kind of person that doesn’t mind any of these colors but wants a capable Android flagship, this should be your choice of the day.