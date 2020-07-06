Microsoft’s Renewed Surface Pro 6 Is Down to Just $999 and Comes With a Quad-Core Core i7, 16GB RAM, More

A decked-out Surface Pro 6 with a Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage is going to be costly on your wallet, but a renewed model will give you tons of savings and that’s what you’re here for exactly. The Windows 10 tablet armed with powerful internals in its renewed form is available at Amazon for just $999. The color that you’re getting is black, and if you’re wondering, the Core i7 is from Intel’s 8th-generation lineup.

In short, you’re getting a quad-core package that’s paired with 16GB RAM, along with 512GB of internal storage. Under Amazon’s renewed program, you’ll be getting 90 days of review time and if you’re dissatisfied with what you have received, you’ll be eligible for a replacement or a full refund. It honestly doesn’t get better than this. The money that you end up saving can be used to purchase different accessories for the Surface Pro 6. You can purchase a Type Cover and a pen accessory to improve your workflow.

If you don’t require those, then you can pick up third-party accessories like a mechanical keyboard or a wireless mouse to boost your productivity and still have plenty of money left over compared to what you had if you purchased a brand new tablet.

The Surface Pro 6 is also highly portable, as it sports a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display and delivers a 2736 x 1824 resolution. Even with this high resolution, the machine can provide up to 13 hours of battery life, which is an excellent trait if you plan to use the Windows 10 slate away from the power cord for several hours.

So how about it? $999 for a Surface Pro 6 that’s loaded with powerful internals. Considering that at launch, Microsoft was selling it for $2,299, this makes the deal even sweeter.