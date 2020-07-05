Apple’s Renewed 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro Models With Touch Bar Bring Powerful Specs and Discounts up to $700 on Amazon

There are three renewed versions of Apple’s 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro models available on Amazon right now. For those that are unaware of what a renewed product, an accurate description has been given below.

“This product is not Apple certified, but has been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied.”

In terms of value for an Apple product, these are massive discounts and not just this, but you’re getting powerful internal specifications to help you with regular, or professional work. All three models feature a 15.4-inch Retina Display with a 2880 x 1800 resolution, with a Touch Bar present on all three versions. They also boast solid build quality, amazing speakers, and a massive trackpad with gestures that work seamlessly when you execute them.

All three models also sport four Thunderbolt 3 ports, so you can experience maximum throughput when it comes to attaching high-speed storage peripherals or connecting an external GPU. If you’re dissatisfied with what has been delivered to you, Amazon’s 90-day guarantee means you can simply send the product back. However, at the time of writing, there are less than 14 hours remaining for the deal to expire, so whichever model you have to purchase, you’re going to have to do it real quick.

Given below are the models you can purchase right now, along with the hardware specifications you’re getting with that purchase, so whichever model you think fits your workflow or preference, you can pick that.