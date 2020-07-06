Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro With a Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Magic Keyboard, & More Is Available for $200 off Today

Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro was introduced not too long ago and it brought one massive reliability upgrade; the Magic Keyboard that improves tactility and reduces the failure rate. Well, that model can be had at Amazon for $200 off, bringing the total down to $1,799.

With this 13-inch model, you’re not just getting the Touch Bar and superior build quality with a massive trackpad that delivers one of the smoothest gestures for a portable machine, but it is also loaded with powerful internals. Coming to the processor, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro on discount at Amazon sports a 2.00GHz quad-core i5, with the CPU complemented with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage.

The discount is applicable on the Space Gray finish, but we’re sure a lot of you aren’t going to mind what color you’re purchasing this in, just as long as you’re getting that proper macOS experience. With this kind of hardware, you’ll definitely get it. In addition to the powerful specifications, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro also features four Thunderbolt 3 ports, giving you lots of throughput and versatility in return.

You can connect multiple high-resolution displays, transfer data in the blink of an eye, or connect an eGPU solution with one of these ports. This model is also compatible with macOS Big Sur, an update that will be arriving officially for consumers later in the year.

So what do you think? Not a bad discount for a premium notebook with an Apple logo on it right?