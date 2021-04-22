Ys IX: Monstrum Nox PC, Nintendo Switch Release Date Confirmed

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be released this June on PC and Nintendo Switch, publisher NISA confirmed today.

The new version of the latest entry in the series developed by Falcom will hit PC via Steam on July 6th worldwide. The Nintendo Switch version will release on July 6th in North America, July 9th in Europe, and July 16th in Oceania.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV to Launch In April on Steam; System Requirements Detailed

A new Ys IX: Monstrum Nox trailer has also been released online today, and you can check it out below.

Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox launched back in February on PlayStation 4. The game is among the best entries in the series, despite some issues here and there like low difficulty and dated visuals.