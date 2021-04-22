Ys IX: Monstrum Nox PC, Nintendo Switch Release Date Confirmed
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be released this June on PC and Nintendo Switch, publisher NISA confirmed today.
The new version of the latest entry in the series developed by Falcom will hit PC via Steam on July 6th worldwide. The Nintendo Switch version will release on July 6th in North America, July 9th in Europe, and July 16th in Oceania.
A new Ys IX: Monstrum Nox trailer has also been released online today, and you can check it out below.
Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox launched back in February on PlayStation 4. The game is among the best entries in the series, despite some issues here and there like low difficulty and dated visuals.
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is a more than worthy new entry in the series, thanks to its gripping story, great exploration mechanics, solid combat, and a very tight pace that keeps players interested and leaves them hungering for more. The low difficulty level, dated visuals, and a hit-and-miss soundtrack impact the experience slightly but in no way tarnish the quality of the game, which is, everything considered, even slightly better than its excellent predecessor.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter