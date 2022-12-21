Ys X: Nordics Will Be Set After First Two Entries In The Series; First Footage Coming Early Next Year

Ys X: Nordics, the tenth entry in the action role-playing game series by Falcom, is setting out to be a new start for the franchise in many ways, judging from some new details that have been revealed today.

In a new interview published on the latest issue of Famitsu, as reported by Ryokutya2089, Falcom's president Toshiro Kondo revealed some new details on the game, confirming it will feature a very young Adol, as the adventure will be set right after the first two entries in the series. The main characters will be younger to better appeal to the Nintendo Switch userbase, according to Toshihiro Kondo.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Ys X: Nordics will feature only two playable characters, essentially doing away with the party system that has been in the series since Ys Seven. The action, however, will be as intense as usual, with two different combat modes offering faster and slower combat styles. To see all of these features in action, we won't have to wait much longer, as new footage will be coming either early in the new year or during Spring 2023.

More details have also been revealed on the Ys X: Nordics' difficulty, naval gameplay, and more. You can learn more about everything that has been revealed about the next entry in the series by checking out the English translation provided by Gematsu.

Ys X: Nordics is currently in development for PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch, and will release in Japan next year. A Western release has yet to be officially confirmed, but it is likely we will be able to experience Adol's next adventure sometime in the future, as all recent entries in the series have been released in North America and Europe.