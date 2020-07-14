Nintendo Releases New Switch System Update 10.1.0; Further Improves General System Stability

Nintendo has rolled out Nintendo Switch System Update 10.1.0 and here’s what it does.

The previous system update, firmware version 10.0.4, was rolled out last month, and today Nintendo has deployed another minor system update for Switch owners. Like with most Switch firmware updates, the release notes are minimal and only mention further improvements to the general system stability. Nonetheless, we’ve included the official patch notes, as supplied by Nintendo of America, down below:

Nintendo Switch System Update 10.1.0 Release Notes Ver. 10.1.0 (Released July 13, 2020) General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

As expected, Switch owners are already making jokes about the insane stability of the Switch following this system update.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. Nintendo released its hybrid platform back in March of 2017. A handheld-only version of the platform, the Nintendo Switch Lite, was released in September of last year. The Switch Lite is dedicated to handheld play and comes in four colors - yellow, gray, coral and turquoise.