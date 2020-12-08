Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Gets Brand New Story Trailer
A new Ys IX: Monstrum Nox trailer has been released online today, showing more of the latest entry in the action role-playing game series developed by Falcom.
The new trailer focuses on the game's story, providing more information on Adol's adventure in the city of Balduq.
The city of Balduq hides more than just a few secrets. Dive into the shadowy world of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox and unravel the mysteries in order to escape! What dark truths lie in wait for Adol and his companions?
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox builds upon the features introduced by Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana to present yet another exciting adventure where Adol himself is turned into a Monstrum who has the power to exorcise monsters.
Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrum to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox launches on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on February 2nd. The game will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch during Summer 2021.
