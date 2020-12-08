Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Gets Brand New Story Trailer

A new Ys IX: Monstrum Nox trailer has been released online today, showing more of the latest entry in the action role-playing game series developed by Falcom.

The new trailer focuses on the game's story, providing more information on Adol's adventure in the city of Balduq.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox New Action Packed Trailer Focuses on Characters

The city of Balduq hides more than just a few secrets. Dive into the shadowy world of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox and unravel the mysteries in order to escape! What dark truths lie in wait for Adol and his companions?

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox builds upon the features introduced by Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana to present yet another exciting adventure where Adol himself is turned into a Monstrum who has the power to exorcise monsters.

Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrum to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox launches on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on February 2nd. The game will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch during Summer 2021.