Ys IX Monstrum Nox for PlayStation 5 will Launch on May 12, 2023 in Europe; New Trailer Revealed

NISA has announced that the European version of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be available on PlayStation 5 on May 12, 2023. Pre-orders for the game and a new limited edition are also available. To celebrate the announcement, the company has also added a new character trailer which gives players a glimpse of their powerful allies and the unique abilities that will await them once their journey starts.

The trailer shown above shows the Monstrum allies that Adol will need to face the darkness. His team needs to ally and unite their efforts if they hope to protect Balduq from the creatures of the night in this action RPG which has been labeled as one of the best entries in the series. Here's what Francesco de Meo had to say about the game:

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is a more than worthy new entry in the series, thanks to its gripping story, great exploration mechanics, solid combat, and a very tight pace that keeps players interested and leaves them hungering for more. The low difficulty level, dated visuals, and a hit-and-miss soundtrack impact the experience slightly but in no way tarnish the quality of the game, which is, everything considered, even slightly better than its excellent predecessor.

The game takes place in the sprawling Prison City located in the Gllia-Erdlingen region, northeast of Esterior. Here, a new adventure exploring the mysteries of the prison alongside monsters (also known as Monstrum) with various unique abilities. Players will also find a lot of new elements that are closely linked to the game, such as the ability to explore the field with Monstrum abilities.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox first launched for PlayStation 4 on September 26, 2019, in Japan, followed by February 2, 2021, in North America and February 5, 2021, in Europe. PC and Stadia versions launched worldwide on July 6, 2021, as well as Switch in North America on the same date. The Switch version launched in Europe on July 9, 2021, and in Japan on September 9, 2021.