Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Comes to PlayStation 5 in Spring 2023

Ys and its knack for releasing on certain platforms (or regions) first, then others later continues with Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. Earlier, Monstrum Nox saw a release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia (though not for much longer on that last one). PlayStation 5 will be set to join them next year, though.

Developer Nihom Falcom and publisher NIS America originally released this game back in 2019 on PlayStation 4 in Japan. Throughout 2021, the game’s seen a North American release on the above platforms. And now, Falcom released a brand-new trailer to go with the PlayStation 5 announcement, which you can see below.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox follows Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi and their tenure at Balduq. After being imprisoned upon entering the city, Adol finds Aprilis, who turns him into a Monstrum (a being with supernatural gifts and the power to combat the monsters), and he has to team with other Monstrums to fend off the fearsome creatures.

NIS America has a limited edition available to players on their online store, which includes the following:

A copy of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for PlayStation 5

The game’s official soundtrack CD

“The Lost Sword” prequel novel

An art card collection

200-piece puzzle

Collector’s box

The PlayStation 5 version is slated to release sometime in Spring 2023, but a concrete release date was not disclosed. Details about PlayStation 4 users upgrading to the PlayStation 5 version also were not shown, in terms of it being possible or if it’ll have a paywall on it.

We’ll continue to update as more information about Ys IX: Monstrum Nox’s PlayStation 5 version is released. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is available now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Stadia. The PlayStation 5 version will release sometime in Spring 2023. In other news, NIS America also announced that Trails to Azure will be released in America come March 2023.